Sarah Sackman MP hails Norwood as ‘absolutely vital’ during hub visit
North London parliamentarian champions neurodiversity support provided by communal charity
Finchley and Golders Green MP Sarah Sackman has paid tribute to “very special” Norwood on a visit to the charity’s north-London based site, The Hub.
Arriving at the weekly ‘Unity’ short-breaks scheme, she said: “When I see the staff engaging with the children supported here, the love and care they have for them is apparent. They know the children and their likes, and that’s one of the benefits of a values-driven community resource like this.”
Following a tour of the site – one of Norwood’s two North London-based children and family centres – Sackman held a round-table discussion with Norwood chair of trustees Miles Webber and fellow trustee Glynnis Joffe, chief executive Naomi Dickson and director of children and family services Emma Gray.
Acknowledging the growing demand for SEN (special educational needs) support, the minister of state described it as “the biggest societal challenge I see in my meetings and correspondence with my constituents”, adding that “what Norwood does really well is not only to showcase some of the best practice in meeting those challenges, but also to raise awareness of those challenges to us in government, which helps us look – as a whole society – to how we can meet the needs of all families.”
Sackman also had the chance to hear from Norwood parent Neil Taylor, whose daughter Leah lives in a Norwood home, having received short-break support from the charity throughout her childhood.
Following the meeting, Sackman said how “proud she was to have [Norwood] in my constituency”.
Norwood chief executive Naomi Dickson said: “We are so grateful to Sarah for her continued friendship, support and advocacy to Norwood and the wider community. Sarah understands and rightly values the role of a community in supporting every individual to live their best lives.”
- To find out more about Norwood, click here.
