Save a Child’s Heart delivers lifesaving heart surgeries to children in Zambia

An Israeli humanitarian organisation conducted a life-saving mission in Zambia this week.

An international team of medical professionals from Israel, Tanzania and Zambia from Save a Child’s Heart treated 25 children with congenital heart defects. The team comprises cardiologists, surgeons, anesthesiologists, ICU specialists, technicians and nurses.

In the groundbreaking collaboration, doctors from Israel’s Wolfson Medical Centre, Tanzania’s Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute and Zambia’s National Heart Hospital performed open heart surgery and catheterisation procedures.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Leading the efforts were Dr. Godwin Godfrey Sharau of Tanzania and Dr. Mudaniso Kumani Ziwa of Zambia, both trained by Save a Child’s Heart in Israel. They worked alongside Tanzanian and Zambian teams, many of whom have undergone specialised training in Israel through Save a Child’s Heart.

Dr. Lior Sasson, director of paediatric cardiac surgery at WMC, observed firsthand the collaboration of two generations of surgeons he has trained in Israel over the past 15 years, as they worked together to save the lives of 10 children.

In addition to the open-heart surgeries, the team visited Zambia to repair heart defects in children without the need for open-heart surgery.

To support the success of these sophisticated interventions, Save a Child’s

Heart is donating essential medical supplies and a portable echocardiography machine.

Since 2017, Save a Child’s Heart has worked closely with Zambia’s Ministry of Health to strengthen pediatric cardiac care. This partnership has resulted in the treatment of more than 100 Zambian children and the training of medical professionals in advanced cardiac care techniques at Save a Child’s Heart in Israel, as well as 10 nurses trained in Tanzania.

Dr. Chabwela Shumba, senior medical superintendent at Zambia’s National Heart Hospital, said: “We are delighted to welcome an international team to the National Heart Hospital. The exchange of knowledge and expertise is invaluable, and we sincerely thank Save a Child’s Heart Israel for their commitment to training both our team and the visiting professionals.”

Dr. Lior Sasson of Save a Child’s Heart said: “It is incredibly rewarding to see the doctors we trained in Israel now leading life-saving missions and building sustainable cardiac care programmes in their home countries. The specialised training they received at Wolfson Medical Centre has empowered them to perform complex heart surgeries and train others, creating a ripple effect that extends far beyond Israel.

“Witnessing the successful collaboration of these skilled professionals, who were once our trainees and are now leaders in global pediatric cardiac care, fills me with pride and hope for the future of children with heart disease around the world.”

Ambassador Ofra Farhi, Israel’s Ambassador to Zambia, said: “This mission represents the best of international cooperation and humanitarian commitment. Israel’s dedication to training medical professionals and sharing life-saving expertise underscores our deep belief in the power of partnerships to create a healthier, more compassionate world. We are proud to see this collaboration bring hope and healing to children and families in Zambia and beyond.”