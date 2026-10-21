Second Jewish doctors conference encourages understanding of ritual and customs in healthcare

The Jewish Doctors Conference welcomed thirty delegates to its second conference on 18 October, led by Dr. Sharon Raymond, GP and hosted by Dr. Veronique Berman and her team at the Chana charity in Hendon.

Open to medical and allied professionals across the UK from all faiths and none, the event followed its inaugural 2024 run in Brighton, and focused on enhancing community understanding and connections in U.K. healthcare.

Discussions centred around Jewish laws and customs relating to issues in managing infertility, palliative care and burial, safeguarding children and adults with reference to radicalisation and the Prevent Duty, and the challenges of addressing burgeoning antisemitism in U.K. healthcare.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Contributing experts and clinicians included Dayan Ivan Binstock from the London Bet Din, Rabbi Yehuda Finchas, head of Torat Habayit Medical Halacha Institute, Jewish Care, Chana and Campaign Against Antisemitism.

Some non-Jewish colleagues shared their experiences of racism in healthcare and prominent activists along with participants debated constructive ways to tackle hate against Jews in the sector, including enforcing the Equality Act and anti-racism rules, to include banning the displaying of extremist political symbols and slogans, and associated hate speech.

There was also discussion regarding the eventual adoption of the IHRA definition of anti-semitism in UK healthcare in order to combat hate against Jews and Israelis. Dr Sharon Raymond, who leads the initiative, said: “The goal is to address equality, diversity and inclusion for Jewish patients, and to improve inter- community understanding.”

Jewish News understands that The General Medical Council were invited to attend but were unable to attend due to capacity issues.