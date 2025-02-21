Second Trump ally faces ‘Nazi salute’ claims
Steve Bannon, the US president's former chief strategist, has yet to respond to questions over his right arm salute
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Donald Trump’s former chief strategist has been loudly cheered for giving what appeared to be Nazi salute at a conference where former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss and Nigel Farage also spoke.
Steve Bannon used his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) conference in Maryland to call for Trump to break US constitutional laws and run for a third term as president.
As his speech drew to a close, Bannon, one of Trump’s closest allies, told the audience that “the only way we lose is if we quit” and urged those in the hall to never “surrender”.
He then chanted “fight, fight, fight” before raising his right arm in what was widely alleged to be a Nazi salute.
Further footage appeared online showing what were claimed to be known American fascists in attendance at the conference also making Nazi salutes.
Responding to what they said was “left wing smears” at CPAC spokesperson said the event ” stands firmly against all forms of antisemitism and hate while Democrats openly cheer on Hamas terrorists attacking and killing innocent jewish populations in Israel.”
Bannon refused to comment on claims he had deliberately made a Nazi salute, or that he was mimicking the actions of X platform owner billionaire when he made an arm gesture during a speech last month.
But even pro Republican political commentators in the States have raised concerns about Bannon’s actions.
On his podcast, the pundit Nick Fuentes said: “Elon threw up a Roman salute. And then the other thing at CPAC…Bannon gets up there and says, ‘I think Trump’s gonna run in ’28.’ He goes, ‘We want Trump,’ and then he throws up a straight-up Roman salute. It’s getting a little uncomfortable, even for me. Even I’m starting to feel like that guy in the picture that wouldn’t hail Hitler.”
Former UK PM Truss’s decision to speak at the same conference has also raised further concerns about her political judgement.
Daily Mail commentator Dan Hodges posted on X:”Liz Truss spoke at CPAC conference just before Bannon.
“A former British PM attending a conference where people are literally doing Nazi salutes. Again, when are we going to draw a line on this stuff?”
During her speech Truss claimed “the British state is failing” and needs a Donald Trump-style ”MAGA” movement to save it.
She blamed the “establishment” and the “deep state” for her own poltical downfall here.
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage hailed Trump as the “bravest man that I know” when he spoke at the event.
He said the US president was now “braver, wiser and stronger that at any point.”
Bannon is currently the host of the influential War Room podcast and was a former White House chief strategist during Trump’s first term.
After Musk’s salute on January 20th was questioned he responded on X saying his critics need “better dirty tricks” because the “‘everyone is Hitler’ attack is so tired.”
