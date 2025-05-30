Senior rabbinic couple of St John’s Wood Synagogue announce retirement

The rabbinic couple leading one of the United Synagogue’s most prominent congregations have announced that they will retire next year after their 30th anniversary in the role.

Dayan Ivan and Rebbetzin Rachie Binstock of the St Johns Wood and Saatchi community have announced today that they will step down at the end of February 2026.

In a message to congregants from Michael Abraham and Rosanna Burr, the chair and vice chair of the Synagogue, the lay leader paid tribute to the Rabbinical couple’s “wisdom, warmth and unwavering commitment”, which they said had “shaped St John’s Wood Synagogue into the vibrant and welcoming congregation it is today.”

The letter went on to say that the Binstock’s “decision to retire at this time has been made to ensure a smooth transition as we enter a momentous milestone – the 150th anniversary of our beloved shul. This will allow us to honour their incredible legacy while looking ahead to the future leadership of our community.”

In a further message directly from the Dayan and Rebbetzin, they quoted the book of Kohelet, saying that “’Lechol Zman Va’et – everything has its time and its moment’.

“It has been the greatest privilege to serve this exceptional congregation for nearly three decades. You have become our extended family, and we have shared in your joys and sorrows, just as you have shared in ours.”

The rabbinical couple described how “we are deeply proud of the warmth, vibrancy and inclusivity of our shul, blending its rich history with the excitement and dynamic of our international membership… We have been fortunate to work alongside outstanding rabbinical colleagues, youth leaders, Honorary Officers and devoted office staff. Together, we have brought many shared dreams to fruition.”

Abraham and Burr confirmed that “as we prepare for this transition, we will soon begin the process of appointing the next senior rabbi and rebbetzin, in consultation with the United Synagogue. To ensure a thoughtful and inclusive process, we will be inviting input from the community through a series of open discussions and consultations over the coming months.”