Senior rabbinic couple of St John’s Wood Synagogue announce retirement
Dayan Ivan and Rebbetzin Rachie Binstock will step down next February, after 30 years in the role
The rabbinic couple leading one of the United Synagogue’s most prominent congregations have announced that they will retire next year after their 30th anniversary in the role.
Dayan Ivan and Rebbetzin Rachie Binstock of the St Johns Wood and Saatchi community have announced today that they will step down at the end of February 2026.
In a message to congregants from Michael Abraham and Rosanna Burr, the chair and vice chair of the Synagogue, the lay leader paid tribute to the Rabbinical couple’s “wisdom, warmth and unwavering commitment”, which they said had “shaped St John’s Wood Synagogue into the vibrant and welcoming congregation it is today.”
The letter went on to say that the Binstock’s “decision to retire at this time has been made to ensure a smooth transition as we enter a momentous milestone – the 150th anniversary of our beloved shul. This will allow us to honour their incredible legacy while looking ahead to the future leadership of our community.”
In a further message directly from the Dayan and Rebbetzin, they quoted the book of Kohelet, saying that “’Lechol Zman Va’et – everything has its time and its moment’.
“It has been the greatest privilege to serve this exceptional congregation for nearly three decades. You have become our extended family, and we have shared in your joys and sorrows, just as you have shared in ours.”
The rabbinical couple described how “we are deeply proud of the warmth, vibrancy and inclusivity of our shul, blending its rich history with the excitement and dynamic of our international membership… We have been fortunate to work alongside outstanding rabbinical colleagues, youth leaders, Honorary Officers and devoted office staff. Together, we have brought many shared dreams to fruition.”
Abraham and Burr confirmed that “as we prepare for this transition, we will soon begin the process of appointing the next senior rabbi and rebbetzin, in consultation with the United Synagogue. To ensure a thoughtful and inclusive process, we will be inviting input from the community through a series of open discussions and consultations over the coming months.”
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.