Company Description

The Jewish News is a leading publisher serving the UK’s vibrant Jewish community. Since its establishment in 1997, we have been dedicated to providing engaging and diverse content through our print publications, digital platforms, social media, and popular events such as ‘The Big Event’ Wedding and Bat/Bar Mitzvah exhibition.

As we embrace an exciting digital-first era, we’re proud to unveil a revamped website and a new glossy magazine. This is an incredible opportunity to join a forward-thinking team and help drive success across our growing portfolio of media offerings and community-focused initiatives.

Role Description

This is a full-time, remote role. As a Senior Sales Executive, you will:

Develop and implement innovative sales strategies to drive revenue growth.

Sell advertising space and sponsorship opportunities across print and digital platforms, including websites, social media, newsletters, and events.

Build and maintain strong client relationships, attending virtual or in-person meetings and events to foster engagement.

Manage and motivate a small sales team, setting targets, providing coaching, and monitoring performance to ensure objectives are met.

Collaborate with internal teams, including Publishing, Editorial, Social Media, Operations and Finance, to deliver integrated, solution-based campaigns.

Identify new revenue opportunities and introduce digital-first solutions to both new and existing clients.

Candidate Requirements

Based in the London area or within commuting distance.

Proven experience in media/advertising sales, with a strong track record of meeting and exceeding sales targets.

Expertise in managing, coaching, and motivating sales teams, with the ability to set and monitor performance metrics effectively.

Strong leadership, communication, and interpersonal skills.

Knowledge of the Jewish community and the local/ethnic media landscape.

Strong organisational and time management abilities.

Proficiency in CRM software and Microsoft Office suite.

A Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Business, Communications, or a related field is preferred but not required.

Salary & Benefits

Approx. £36,000 base salary, plus a generous commission package.

Flexibility in salary depending on experience.

How to Apply

Email a brief paragraph about yourself and attach your CV to Richard Ferrer at richard@jewishnews.co.uk