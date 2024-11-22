Senior Sales Executive
Full-time, remote role
Company Description
The Jewish News is a leading publisher serving the UK’s vibrant Jewish community. Since its establishment in 1997, we have been dedicated to providing engaging and diverse content through our print publications, digital platforms, social media, and popular events such as ‘The Big Event’ Wedding and Bat/Bar Mitzvah exhibition.
As we embrace an exciting digital-first era, we’re proud to unveil a revamped website and a new glossy magazine. This is an incredible opportunity to join a forward-thinking team and help drive success across our growing portfolio of media offerings and community-focused initiatives.
Role Description
This is a full-time, remote role. As a Senior Sales Executive, you will:
- Develop and implement innovative sales strategies to drive revenue growth.
- Sell advertising space and sponsorship opportunities across print and digital platforms, including websites, social media, newsletters, and events.
- Build and maintain strong client relationships, attending virtual or in-person meetings and events to foster engagement.
- Manage and motivate a small sales team, setting targets, providing coaching, and monitoring performance to ensure objectives are met.
- Collaborate with internal teams, including Publishing, Editorial, Social Media, Operations and Finance, to deliver integrated, solution-based campaigns.
- Identify new revenue opportunities and introduce digital-first solutions to both new and existing clients.
Candidate Requirements
- Based in the London area or within commuting distance.
- Proven experience in media/advertising sales, with a strong track record of meeting and exceeding sales targets.
- Expertise in managing, coaching, and motivating sales teams, with the ability to set and monitor performance metrics effectively.
- Strong leadership, communication, and interpersonal skills.
- Knowledge of the Jewish community and the local/ethnic media landscape.
- Strong organisational and time management abilities.
- Proficiency in CRM software and Microsoft Office suite.
- A Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Business, Communications, or a related field is preferred but not required.
Salary & Benefits
Approx. £36,000 base salary, plus a generous commission package.
Flexibility in salary depending on experience.
How to Apply
Email a brief paragraph about yourself and attach your CV to Richard Ferrer at richard@jewishnews.co.uk
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.