Sexual abuse charity Migdal Emunah announces name change
Organisation will now be known as JSAS: Jewish Sexual Abuse Support
A UK Jewish charity supporting men, women and children who have suffered sexual abuse has been renamed JSAS: Jewish Sexual Abuse Support.
The charity was formely known as Migdal Emunah.
Chief executive Erica Marks said: “Over the past 11 years we have been the first UK Jewish sexual abuse service supporting children and women and men. We have delivered lifesaving and life-changing services and inspired other organisations to offer this type of support.
“As JSAS Jewish Sexual Abuse Support, our new name illustrates who we are and what we do, and we are excited to continue our groundbreaking work and deliver vital services to our clients across the UK Jewish community.”
JSAS has seen high demand for services since the attacks of 7 October, and works from its offices in London and Manchester.
The charity also has close ties with communal leaders across the Jewish community and adds that it “has consulted with leaders and clients to ensure the new name serves the community in the best way.”
JSAS was founded in February 2013 and recently won a LimeCulture Award for work in protecting and safeguarding children.
