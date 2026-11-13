Shabbat Shalom to Those Who Keep Showing Up

I spend a great deal of time writing about people who hate Israel, people who hate Jews, and institutions that seem to have lost the confidence to defend the democratic values they depend on. Sadly the material keeps coming, one doesn’t have to look far for ever worsening examples. If I waited for a quiet week to write about the Jews and allies who give me strength, I could be waiting a very long time.

We went into Remembrance Sunday with the appalling spectacle of a “Palestine poppy” being marketed in the colours of the Palestinian flag. After all the pro-Palestinian marches we’ve seen on our streets, apparently even the poppy had to be pressed into service. We ask for two minutes to remember the people who gave their lives in service of this country. I find it extraordinary that anyone looked at those two minutes and saw a campaigning opportunity. This is straight out of a hateful playbook that Islamist activists and the progressive left have used against Jews for years and are now turning on the West more broadly. Take somebody else’s pain and put it to work for your own cause. They’ve done it with the Holocaust, with the word genocide, even with the day we set aside to remember the six million Jews murdered by the Nazis. Then comes the ugliest inversion of all, comparing the world’s only Jewish state to the Nazis themselves. After all that, is anyone surprised they thought the poppy was fair game?

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

That same Sunday, on the eve of the anniversary of Kristallnacht, activists pulled down Germany’s Flag of Unity outside the Reichstag and hoisted a Palestinian flag in its place. My grandmother fled Nazi Germany, many members of her family were murdered at Auschwitz. I looked at that flagpole and thought about what it meant to choose that building, and that date.

After Lucie Kon, an Oscar-winning producer and former BBC commissioning editor, went public with allegations of antisemitic harassment she says she experienced at the corporation, the BBC’s Jewish Staff Network sought a meeting with the new director-general, Matt Brittin. As I wrote last week, Brittin allegedly declined to meet them. His deputy, Rhodri Talfan Davies, met them instead and said publicly that he saw no need for an independent inquiry. The BBC says its internal process did not uphold Kon’s antisemitism complaints and now the people raising concerns are being asked to take the BBC’s word for how well it handles complaints about itself. That is precisely why it needs an independent inquiry and precisely why our national broadcaster faces an existential crisis to preserve its relevance and future.

In America, the midterms gave some of the left’s most hostile voices on Israel a route into power, while the loudest voices on the isolationist right keep telling us where they want to go. There’s your horseshoe, from opposite ends of American politics, you can hear the same appetite for dismantling one of the most important strategic relationships either country has.

I could spend another Friday writing about all of them. Instead I wanted to spend this one reminding myself who else is out there. The people who use their standing to open a door, who put a relationship back on the table, who turn up to play together and who get a film made when the easier decision, at every stage, would have been to walk away.

These are the people who remind me what courage looks like in practice, and why it’s worth talking about every bit as loudly as we talk about hate.

Shabbat Shalom to Lee Child.

If you write Jack Reacher, you can probably go the rest of your career without ever making a room full of literary agents uncomfortable. Lee Child chose to make one uncomfortable anyway.

Speaking at an event convened by the Jewish Publishing Circle and Index on Censorship, Child challenged an industry in which Israeli and Jewish writers are finding it harder to get a hearing. He talked about an Israeli crime writer who opposed Netanyahu’s government, but still found every door closed to him, simply because of his passport. Imagine writing a novel, sending it out into the world and discovering that people who haven’t read a page of it have already decided what you think.

Child had a simple test for Sally Rooney and her fellow signatories to the boycott of Israeli cultural institutions. Imagine a government Rooney despised came to power in Ireland and the world decided that Irish literary institutions should be shunned. How long before we got the essay about the vital independence of the Irish writer? Child had the moral backbone to defend that same independence for writers whose country of birth make them an easy target in his own industry.

Child has also joined the executive team at Neil Blair’s new publishing house, High Line Publishing Studio. That counts a great deal, because somewhere there’s a writer waiting for an agent, editor or publisher to return a call. Thanks to a left-wing witch hunt, the people who could get that book into readers’ hands have decided that the author’s heritage tells them everything they need to know. Someone with Lee Child’s standing can help change all that, he’s chosen to put that standing to work.