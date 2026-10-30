She Was Trapped by Her Own Anxiety, Until 3,000 Years of Jewish Wisdom Saved Her

From scaling the corporate ladder as a top global tech executive to privately battling a suffocating internal war, Michal Oshman shares the raw, unfiltered reality of a life trapped by anxiety and fear.

Michal Oshman’s grandmother survived the Nazis by jumping off a train, and her hyperawareness thereafter taught Michal that she needed to try and be in control of everything in her life.

She climbed the corporate ladder (Head of Culture at TikTok and Meta), married, had kids and did all the things she was “supposed to”, yet she still carried around a level of anxiety that no therapy or cultural practice could shift… that is until she stumbled on scientific papers linking happiness to Judaism.

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From then on, she uncovered ancient Jewish teachings that changed her life. In this episode of What The Falafel, Michal shares her story, and tells us why nourishing the soul and taking a digital detox for 25 hours every week is vital in this modern world.

→ Podcast Instagram: / wtfalafelpodcast

→ Host: / jodiebrandman

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→ Find Michal on Instagram: / michaloshman

→ Visit Michal’s website: https://www.michaloshman.com