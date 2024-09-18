Sajid Javid appointed as new Chair of Holocaust Memorial Day Trust
'Deeply honoured and humbled' former Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government takes up role in July 2025
Former Tory government minister Sir Sajid Javid has been appointed as the new chair of The Holocaust Memorial Day Trust (HMDT).
He will take on the leadership of the charity’s Board of Trustees at the AGM (annual general meeting) in July 2025. Until then he will join the Board as Chair Elect.
As reported by Jewish News, in 2019 Sir Sajid was the first UK minister to visit Israel for almost 20-years.
In a statement, The Holocaust Memorial Day Trust said Sir Sajid brings “significant national leadership, knowledge of the work of HMDT, and a passion for challenging hatred and persecution based on faith, ethnicity and other forms of identity.”
They add that as a former Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, he played “a leading role in the development of the plans for the new Holocaust memorial and learning centre, worked closely with HMDT and many others in the fields of Holocaust commemoration, and visited Auschwitz and Yad Vashem. He has a strong track record in challenging antisemitism, combatting racism and promoting social cohesion. As Home Secretary, he increased funding and support to fight antisemitism and other hate crimes.”
Sir Sajid said: “I am deeply honoured and humbled to be taking on the role of Chair at the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust. This is a profound responsibility, and I am committed to ensuring that we continue to honour the memory of those who were murdered, and educate future generations about the lessons of the Holocaust and other genocides. In a world where intolerance and hatred still persist, our work is more important than ever, and I look forward to contributing to this vital mission.”
Sir Sajid succeeds Laura Marks who will retire in July 2025 after the maximum nine years in the role.
HMDT chief executive Olivia Marks-Woldman said: “We are thrilled to welcome Sir Sajid as our new Chair and look forward to working closely with him. His expertise, connections and determination will drive us forward in realising our vision of building a better future, one in which the dignity of every human being is respected. We are enormously grateful to Laura for her nine years of dedication and leadership. She has set an immensely powerful example, and I’m proud of all we’ve accomplished together. Her passion and commitment to Holocaust and genocide education and remembrance have been instrumental in making HMD a national institution.”
HMDT’s Board of Trustees said they wished “to record their enormous appreciation” of Laura’s work as Chair, adding that “her commitment, intelligence, creativity and warmth will be greatly missed – she will be a very hard act to follow.”
Laura Marks said: “It’s a privilege to serve as Chair of HMDT and work alongside brave and thoughtful Holocaust and genocide survivors. Witnessing the transformative impact of our work on people from all walks of life has been deeply inspiring. While I will be stepping down as Chair next year, my commitment to HMDT’s cause will not diminish. I am delighted with the appointment of Sir Sajid as my successor and, after the important commemorations of 2025, am very pleased to pass the torch to such an outstanding individual. HMDT’s future is in excellent hands.”
