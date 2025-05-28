600 days in the dark: Social media campaign highlights grim hostage landmark
Board of Deputies leads communal call for solidarity with the 58 hostages, dead and alive, still in Gaza
A social media campaign to mark 600 days since 7 October 2023, when 251 hostages were dragged into Gaza by Hamas terrorists, has been launched today by the Board of Deputies.
With 58 hostages remaining in captivity, the communal group is calling on all Jewish organisations, individuals, and allies to show their support by changing the picture on their social media profiles.
The 58 hostages in Gaza are: Alon Ohel, Ariel Cunio, Avinatan Or, Bar Kupershtein, Bipin Joshi, David Cunio, Eitan Horn, Eitan Mor, Elkana Bohbot, Evyatar David, Gali Berman, Guy Gilboa-Dalal, Matan Angrest, Matan Zangauker, Maksym Harkin, Nattapong Pinta, Nimrod Cohen, Omri Miran, Rom Braslavski, Segev Kalfon, Tamir Nimrodi, Yosef-Chaim Ohana, Ziv Berman, Amiram Cooper, Arye Zalmanovich, Assaf Hamami, Aviv Atzili, Daniel Oz, Daniel Peretz, Dror Or, Eitan Levy, Eliyahu Margalit, Gad Haggai, Guy Illouz, Idan Shtivi, Ilan Weiss, Inbar Hayman, Itay Chen, Joshua Loitu Mollel, Judi Weinstein, Lior Rudaeff, Many Godard, Muhammad Al-Atarash, Ofra Keidar, Omer Neutra, Ran Gvili, Ronen Engel, Sahar Baruch, Shay Levinson, Sonthaya Oakkharasri, Sudthisak Rinthalak, Tal Haimi, Tamir Adar, Uriel Baruch, Yair Yaakov, Yonatan Samerano, Yossi Sharabi ad Hadar Goldin.
Board of Deputies president Phil Rosenberg said: “The hostages, taken in such brutal circumstances on 7th October 2023 have now experienced 600 days of agony in awful conditions at the mercy of Hamas. We must remember their plight and ensure that their stories stay in the public consciousness. To change your social media profile costs nothing and takes next to no time but if enough of us do it, we can make a significant impact. Please join us.”
Nivi Feldman, UK Lead, Hostages and Missing Families Forum, told Jewish News: “It has been 600 long days and nights since the terrorist organisation Hamas kidnapped over 241 babies, children, men and women. Today, 58 are still held hostage. Don’t let them be forgotten. Don’t let the world forget that when they were taken, a piece of all of us was taken. Until every one of them is brought home, we cannot — and will not — stop advocating for their return.”
The initiative is a collaboration between the Board of Deputies, Hostages and Missing Families Forum UK, British Hostage Families and Yellow Ribbon Campaign.
A dedicated webpage has been created to highlight the names of the 58 hostages still in captivity and provides a logo for the community to download.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.