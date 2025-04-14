Solicitors Regulation Authority reviewing complaint against firm representing Hamas
The law firm behind a challenge to UK ban defends its actions amid mounting legal scrutiny and public outrage
The UK’s legal watchdog is reviewing information related to a law firm that has launched a legal challenge against the government’s proscription of Hamas.
The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) confirmed to the Jewish News that it is “looking into the information we have before deciding on next steps.”
Riverway Law, a firm directed by former immigration solicitor Fahad Ansari, filed an application to the Home Office last week calling for the Palestinian Islamist group to be removed from the UK’s list of proscribed terrorist organisations. The group was fully banned under the Terrorism Act 2000 in 2021 and remains subject to UK financial sanctions.
The firm’s challenge is understood to have been filed under a statutory process that allows organisations, or those acting on their behalf, to request removal from the proscribed list. If rejected, it may be appealed through the Proscribed Organisations Appeal Commission (POAC).
The submission, fronted by Riverway director Fahad Ansari, argues the ban breaches rights under the European Convention on Human Rights, including the freedom of expression. It also claims Hamas poses “no threat to the UK people”.
The case has prompted significant scrutiny, particularly due to Ansari’s social media activity, in which he has expressed support for “Palestinian mujahideen” and described Hamas as a “legitimate resistance movement”.
Last week, shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick wrote to the SRA urging it to investigate whether Riverway had breached regulatory rules or UK sanctions law. In his letter, he cited potential reputational harm to the legal profession and raised concerns about how the case had been publicised.
The SRA has not said whether a formal investigation has been launched, but under its principles for professional conduct, solicitors must act with integrity, uphold the rule of law, and maintain public trust in the profession. The regulator also provides specific guidance on working with sanctioned individuals or organisations.
Although UK law does not prevent legal representation for controversial or proscribed clients, solicitors must take care to comply with the sanctions regime and ensure their conduct does not undermine their regulatory duties.
Riverway has defended its actions, stating it took advice from the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation and external counsel before proceeding. In a recent statement, the firm said, “There is an established convention that lawyers shall not be identified with their clients or their clients’ causes as a result of discharging their functions.”
