Sotheby’s unveils oldest known Kiddush cup with rare Hebrew-Arabic inscriptions
The unique piece of Judaica will go on show in London this month and is expected to fetch up to £4m
The oldest known Kiddush cup in existence has been revealed by Sotheby’s and will go on public display for the first time in London later this month.
Named the “Cup of Joy”, the 11th-12th century silver goblet is expected to fetch between £2.4-4 million when it goes to auction in New York this October.
The medieval artefact, discovered in a private collection, is thought to originate from the Khorasan region along the Silk Road – an area that once hosted a thriving Jewish community. It is the only known piece of medieval Judaica from this early period still in existence.
“This cup is an extraordinarily rare record of the existence and importance of Jewish communities in Central Asia and in the
Middle Ages,” said Sharon Liberman Mintz, Sotheby’s International Senior Judaica Specialist. “Its survival for nearly a millennium is truly remarkable.”
Decorated with blessings in both Hebrew and Arabic, the cup is inscribed: “Simcha son of Salman, Simcha may he live for Eternity,” along with: “With Good-fortune, and Blessing, and Joy and Joy, and Happiness… Long Life to its owner.”
Experts believe the doubled Arabic word joy, surur, mirrors the Hebrew name Simcha, which also appears twice – a rare example of interfaith artistic symbolism.
The Cup of Joy will be on view at Sotheby’s London from 25-29 April as part of Islamic, Orientalist & Middle Eastern Art Week.
