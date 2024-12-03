SPECIAL REPORT: ‘Roni warned of Hamas attack three days before 7/10, but was ignored’
The father of a teenage IDF officer murdered on 7 October shares his heartbreak over his daughter's final warning, just four days before the Hamas attack
“Dad, they know everything…” Eyal fiddles with his glasses, searching for the right word. He is recounting his final moments with Sgt Roni Eshel, his eldest daughter.
“It was Wednesday morning, 4 October 2023. She stood in the doorway of our home and told me the terrorists know what we are doing inside our base, inside Israel. They are watching us, studying the fence. It had reached boiling point, she said. Roni knew what was coming. Nobody in the army listened.
“I put my hand on her shoulders. I told her everything will be alright. We hugged and she returned to her army base. It was the last time… the last time we saw her alive.”
Just 72 hours later, terrorists breached the Nahal Oz military base, less than a kilometre from the border fence with Gaza. Roni, serving as an unarmed surveillance soldier, was one of the very first to spot the infiltrators.
The 19-year-old’s radio transmissions, released by the IDF earlier this year, confirm the chilling sequence of events that morning.
6:29am: “All stations receive, four people are running to the fence, confirm receipt. Two armed people are running at the fence, confirm receipt.”
Moments later, another transmission: “One armed terrorist has crossed [the border], one armed terrorist, confirm receipt.”
Further broadcasts can be heard until Roni’s final words: “They have blown up the ‘Sand Timer’ (border) fence. Three people are currently standing [inside Israel]. They are armed. Confirm receipt.” No response was heard and no help came.
By lunchtime on 7 October, 15 female surveillance soldiers, including Roni, had been killed on the Nahal Oz base, and six were taken hostage. They were burned alive in the situation room.
“They were all smart, beautiful girls that went into the army but didn’t come back.”
Eyal perks up a little as he recalls his daughter’s love for life. “Roni was so funny, she made everyone laugh. She loved music. She was a Taylor Swift fan and liked Bruno Mars. You know… like every girl her age. She also loved being in the kitchen, making food. After the army, her dream was to study in New York and become a chef.”
For Eyal and his wife, Sharon, theirs is yet another “broken family”.
“At the end of the story, our family has been broken. It has happened to all the families of those affected by 7 October.
Roni is not here today to tell her story so I must do it as her father. I hope that the whole world will remember what happened
“We are so sad. At the end of each day I walk in my house but it is empty because Roni is not there.”
His younger daughter, Yael, has recently started her army service. Only his son, Alon, 14, still lives at home.
“It is hard, but this is our life today. We hope this will never be repeated for those, like my daughter, going to the army now.”
The 54-year-old is speaking from a London hotel having just flown in from Israel.
“Roni is not here today to tell her story so I must do it as her father. I hope that the whole world will remember what happened. Last year, the violence was in Israel. I hope not, but maybe next time the same will happen in other parts of Europe or America.
“I am not a political man, but I understand one thing: this situation must finish. It has already ended so many Israeli soldiers’ lives and many of those in Gaza also.”
In remembrance, the Eshel family have built a memorial park to Roni near their house.
“Roni loved fruit trees, so we planted many different fruit trees in her honour.”
Another memorial for all the surveillance soldiers killed in baale has been built near the Nahal Oz base. It overlooks the sea of Gaza.
“When I close my eyes, I can see my Roni with a smile on her face. I am here to tell the whole world: Keep your eyes open.”
