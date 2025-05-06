St Andrews rector reinstated after appeal over Gaza statement
Chancellor rules university was wrong to remove Stella Maris from governing body
The Rector of the University of St Andrews has been reinstated to the university’s governing body after winning an appeal against her removal over an email condemning Israel’s actions in Gaza.
Stella Maris, elected rector in October 2023, was stripped of her role as president of the university court and charity trustee last year after describing Israeli military operations as “genocidal attacks” in a message to students. She also called for a ceasefire and acknowledged the war crimes committed by Hamas.
The email, sent in the weeks following the 7 October attacks, sparked an internal backlash, with the university later stating she had “breached her responsibilities”.
Despite legal advice from senior counsel Morag Ross KC, now Lady Ross, warning that removal would be “disproportionate”, the university court went ahead with the dismissal.
Maris, supported by the European Legal Support Centre (ELSC), appealed the decision to the university’s Chancellor, Lord Campbell of Pittenweem, who has now ruled in her favour.
In a personal statement following the decision, Maris said: “This decision is not only a vindication of my position but a defence of the fundamental principles of free expression and democratic accountability within our universities.
“Universities must remain places where individuals are free to speak out against injustice, especially where that speech is grounded in humanitarian concern and moral conscience in line with the principles of international human rights.”
She added that she would continue campaigning for academic freedom and the right to political expression.
In a response, a University of St Andrews spokesperson said: “As the body that made the decision to dismiss the Rector, University Court is carefully considering the Chancellor’s decision and taking advice from the counsel.
“This issue was never about free speech and only ever about governance. Ms Maris remains Rector of the University and has done so throughout.”
The president of the university’s Jewish Society told Jewish News: “I am disappointed at the outcome of the appeal and am awaiting further clarification from the Court. I think this will only cause more division and polarisation within the community.”
The Rector, a former St Andrews student herself, retains the position until her term concludes in October 2026.
