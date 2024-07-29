Stamp of approval: AI creates Theodor Herzl image for anniversary commemoration
Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund uses new tech for stamp marking 120 years since the death of Israel's founding father
The founder of the modern political Zionist movement has been immortalised with a stamp created by AI (artificial intelligence).
Commemorating the 120th anniversary of Theodor Herzl’s death, (1860–1904), the colourful image portrays his likeness against the backdrop of Israel’s landscapes of fields, trees, and water reservoirs.
Produced by Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF), it’s the first stamp in their considerable collection to use the artificial technologies in its production process.
Ifat Ovadia-Luski, Chair, KKL-JNF, said: “It was only natural to dedicate this stamp to him. Just as Herzl’s vision has been revitalized through technology, I aim every day to bring renewal to every possible corner and to encourage the growth of forests and natural sites that will enrich the State of Israel.”
First buried at the Viennese cemetery in the district of Döbling, Herzl’s remains were brought to Israel in 1949 and buried on Mount Herzl in Jerusalem, which was named after him.
Since 1902, KKL-JNF has issued over 5,200 stamps covering various themes, commemorating the nation’s great figures and special moments in its history.
