StandWithUs UK launches online hub to combat 7 October denial and misinformation

StandWithUs UK has launched an online education centre to tackle the rise in antisemitism, denial and misinformation following the 7 October 7 attack.

The launch of the 7/10 learning hub will be marked by a 12-hour emergency fundraising appeal on 11 December.

StandWithUs UK said it “recognised the urgent need to educate and empower students, young professionals, and communities across the UK by providing accurate information, resources, and tools to confront these challenges effectively.”

The centre seeks to promote awareness and understanding of the ongoing conflict but “echo the stories of those who survived and the memory of those who tragically lost their lives. By addressing denial and ensuring the truth is upheld, the centre plays a vital role in fostering a well-informed and resilient community.”-

Rene Anisfeld, chair of StandWithUs UK, said: “Despite being just a year away from the brutal 7/10 attacks, denials are already widespread. We are committed to exposing these falsehoods and ensuring the truth is heard.”

Yehuda Fink, the organisation’s director of education, said: “This centre is not just about preserving history—it’s about shaping a future rooted in empathy, awareness, and action. On campuses, it empowers students to confront denial and ensure the memory of October 7th is respected and represented with integrity.”

Contributions to the 11 December appeal can be made via the StandWithUs UK website here