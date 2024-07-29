StandWithUs UK receives social action endowment from JFS

A pro-Israel educational charity has been allocated an important community endowment by JFS to support its work on combating antisemitism and promoting Jewish advocacy.

StandWithUs UK was chosen by Europe’s largest Jewish secondary school for the unspecified one-off award alongside CST, the charity that protects British Jews from antisemitism and related threats, and anti-racism charity Hope not Hate, for its annual Social Action reward scheme.

Isaac Zarfati, executive director, StandWithUs UK, said: “This endowment is a testament to the incredible partnership we have with JFS and their dedication for educating about Israel and deepening the students’ connection to their heritage.”

He added: “We are grateful for their trust and support, which will enable us to expand our educational initiatives and continue our vital work in the community.”

Yehuda Fink, director of education, StandWithUs UK, added: “Education is the most powerful tool we have to combat ignorance and prejudice. This generous endowment from JFS will allow us to reach more students, providing them with the knowledge and confidence to stand up against antisemitism and be proud of their Jewish identity.”

In its statement, the organisation said the selection by JFS “reflects significant trust” in their efforts to bring education about Israel and counter antisemitism in UK schools.

As reported by Jewish News, StandWithUs UK appointed René Anisfeld as its new chairperson in June.