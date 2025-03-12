Starmer condemns antisemitism in NHS after Jewish staffer called ‘baby killer’

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has condemned antisemitism in the NHS after a shocking case emerged of a Jewish healthcare worker being called a “baby killer” by a colleague.

Speaking at Prime Minister’s Questions, Labour MP Tulip Siddiq raised concerns about rising antisemitism in the NHS, citing the incident in her constituency as part of a disturbing trend.

“The NHS that I know and love is open to everyone regardless of their background,” Siddiq said. “Could I ask the prime minister what he is doing to ensure that my Jewish constituents can safely use our beloved NHS?”

Starmer described the reports as “deeply concerning” and “completely unacceptable,” insisting that racism and discrimination have no place in the health service.

“I expect all trusts and healthcare providers to take necessary action against any staff who have expressed views that do not reflect the values of the NHS,” he said.