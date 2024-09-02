Starmer condemns ‘horrific and senseless’ killing of six hostages in Gaza
Prime Minister posted on social media site X: “I am completely shocked. My thoughts are with their loved ones at this awful time."
The Prime Minister has labelled the killing of six Israeli hostages in Gaza “horrific and senseless”.
The Israel Defence Forces said the bodies of Carmel Gat, 40, Eden Yerushalmi, 24, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, 23, Alexander Lobanov, 33, Almog Sarusi, 27, and Ori Danino, 25, were found and recovered on Saturday.
The Israeli army said the bodies were recovered from a tunnel in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, around half a mile from where another hostage, Qaid Farhan Alkadi, 52, was rescued alive last week.
Sir Keir Starmer posted on social media site X: “I am completely shocked at the horrific and senseless killing of six hostages in Gaza by Hamas. My thoughts are with their loved ones at this awful time.
“Hamas must release all the hostages now, and a ceasefire deal must be agreed by all sides immediately to end the suffering.”
Foreign Secretary David Lammy said on X: “The UK condemns Hamas’ appalling murder of 6 innocent hostages in Gaza in the strongest terms. I offer my deepest condolences to those grieving at this awful time.
“Hamas must release all the hostages immediately, and all sides must accept the deal on the table to end this war.”
Shadow home secretary James Cleverly posted: “The heartbreaking news of the murder of these hostages serves as a brutal reminder of the ongoing suffering Hamas are causing since October 7th.
“Everything must be done to get all hostages out of the hands of Hamas.”
Nivi Feldman, co-chair of The Hostages and Missing Families Forum UK, said a gathering will take place later on Sunday to “mourn and pray together”.
She said: “We are devastated to learn that these hostages have been murdered so brutally.
“We are calling for a deal to be made today. We will come together later to mourn and pray together for their souls.
“We’re devastated that such pure souls were taken out of parties, they were taken out of homes, it’s just devastating.
“The community is in shock, the community is in mourning, the community wants their suffering to end.”
