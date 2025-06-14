Starmer confirms UK has moved fighter jets to Middle East to provide ‘support’
Asked if the UK military was defending Israel, the Prime Minister said he could not discuss 'opeational issues'
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
The UK is providing “contingency support” including fighter jets in the Middle East amid fears of the conflict between Israel and Iran escalating , Keir Starmer has confirmed.
Asked on Saturday whether “assets” in the region were being used to defend Israel, Starmer told reporters who would not “get into operational issues”.
He also refused to define the circumstances in which British fighter jets would be scrambled and deployed, citing security concerns.
But Starmer admitted:”We do have long standing concerns about the nuclear programme that Iran has. We do recognise Israel’s right to self-defence.”
Jewish News also understands that the Prime Minister gave an assurance that the UK would provide support during a phone call with Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday.
Speaking in Canada as he headed to the G7 Summit Starmer said:” “I will always make the right decisions for the UK and our allies.
“We are moving assets to the region, including jets, and that is for contingency support in the region.
“I will be clear-eyed in relation to our duties and obligations and my duties as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.”
While Downing Street has refused to comment on reports that the UK was not informed in advance of Israel’s stunning initial attack on Iran, Jewish News understands relations with Israel are still stronger than some reports have suggested.
“We’re having ongoing discussions with our allies all of the time, both myself and David Lammy, as you’ve seen, who also spoke to the Iranians, as I think is a matter of record now,” Starmer said.
“Our constant message is to de-escalate, and therefore everything we’re doing, all discussions we’re having are to do with de-escalation.”
