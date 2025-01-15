Starmer: It’s appalling Hamas continue to detain hostages
The Prime Minister responded to a question from MP Jack Rankin on efforts to free hostages including Avinatan Or, 31, who has a British mother.
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Keir Starmer has told the House of Commons it is “appalling” that Hamas are continuing to detain hostages in Gaza, including those from the UK.
Speaking during Prime Minister’s Questions the Prime Minister added:“It is appalling that Hamas continue to detain Avinatan (the hostage with British mother) and other hostages including Emily Damari.”
Responding to a question put to him by the Conservative MP Jack Rankin, Starmer said:”I know he has spent time with the familes – it is nothing short of torture what they are going through.”
Starmer said the goverment was continuing to do “everything in our power to ensure we make progress in bringing these hostages home.”
He continued:”I’m sure I speak for everyone in this House, we will do everything to try and make sure we get those hostages home.”
The PM was pressed twice by MPs on Wednesday over the government’s to press for hostage releases.
Earlier the Conserative MP Jack Rankin had noted it was 467 days since the hostages were taken captive by Hamas in Gaza.
Rankin raised the plight of Avinatan Or, 31, another hostage with a British mother.
Avinatan’s girlfriend Noa Agarmani was one of the few hostages who have been rescued by the IDF but she was separated from him as they were taken into Gaza on October 7th.
Rankin said he felt the “raw pain” of his mother, as she shared her son’s story with him as part of the hostage twinning programme.
Lib Dem leader Ed Davey also spoke of his hope for a ceasefire and hostage deal in the Commons.
Starmer said he was “encouraged” by negotiations towards a deal for the hostages.
He said that the whole house understands the “torture” the families of the hostages are going through, “every single minute every single day.”
