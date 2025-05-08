Starmer pays VE Day tribute to two Jewish veterans of Normandy landings

Keir Starmer has paid a VE Day tribute to the “harrowing and courageous story” of two Jewish veterans of the Normandy landings.

Writing on why victory in the war was not just a victory for Britain, but also one against “tyranny, hatred and evil” the Prime Minister said:”Take the story of Stanley Fisher and Mervyn Kersch, two Jewish veterans of the Normandy landings.

“I spoke to Mervyn earlier this year, and theirs is a harrowing and courageous story.

“Because Stanley and Mervyn went on to see the horrors inflicted on Jews like them at the Bergen Belsen concentration camp, when it was liberated by British forces.

“It is a powerful reminder that our victory was not just a victory for Britain.”

Offering his thoughts in an op-ed for Metro newspaper the PM added:”It was also a defeat of the assembled forces of tyranny, hatred and evil. Nonetheless, for years after, Stanley and Mervyn were too haunted by the suffering to talk about what they saw.”

In April Jewish News revealed Starmer had sent a letter to the two Jewish veterans who helped liberate Bergen-Belsen concentration camp, writing that he can “only begin to imagine how it must have felt as Jewish men to discover such depravity towards your fellow Jews”. EXCLUSIVE: Prime minister’s salute to Jewish liberators of Bergen-Belsen

The letter was sent ahead of last month’s 80th anniversary of the arrival of Allied troops at the concentration camp

Writing for Metro newspaper on Thursday, Starmer said VE Day was “a moment of national togetherness unparalleled in the story of these islands. ”

He added it was the “greatest victory in the history of this great nation.”

The Prime Minister continued:”Today, 80 years later, we have another chance to mark this momentous occasion. An opportunity to pay our respects once again to the lion-hearted generation that defeated Nazi evil.

“And to give thanks to those who carry the torch of their service in our armed forces today.”