Starmer pledges to maintain ‘historic friendship’ with Israel at Herzog meeting

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has pledged to maintain the historic friendship between Israel and the United Kingdom at a meeting with Israel’s President Isaac Herzog in Paris.

Sunday’s meeting take amid some concern amongst the UK Jewish community about Labour’s position on Israel since gaining power.

Meeting Herzog as both leaders attended the Olympics, Starmer reinterated his call for the need for “immediate steps” towards a ceasefire in Israel’s conflict with Hamas in Gaza.

Starmer said this would enable hostages to be released “and more humanitarian aid can get in for those in desperate need.”

Pointedly, the PM also reiterated his “ongoing support for Israel’s right to self-defence in accordance with international law,” his office confirmed.

The two leaders also committed to continuing their close partnership in key areas of collaboration such as trade and investment.

UK’s trade relations with Israel are currently worth about £4.5 billion.

Jewish News also understands that Attorney General Richard Hermer KC also flew to Israel last week, ahead of last Friday’s decision to withdraw the UK’s challenge to the ICC’s jurisdication to gain arrest warrants for Israeli leaders.

The barrister, who is Jewish and has had family members serving in the IDF, is belived to have held talks with Israeli officials both on the ICC decision, and around UK arms sales.

Despite claims that the government is ready to announce a ban on arms sales to Israel, Jewish News understands this is unlikely to be the case as early as Tuesay.

But Hermer is likely to make clear his intention to act if it emegerges that UK arms have been used in future operations by Israel that breach international law in Gaza.

Speaking to The National newspaper Prof Yossi Mekelberg of the Chatham House think tank said a Labour government had brought a “change in attitude” in its dealings with Israel compared to the previous government.

“There is definitely a change in tone,” he said. “Israel’s allies are trying to increase the pressure, because they feel don’t have an impact diplomatically.”

Richard Pater, director of the Bicom think tank, also told the newspaper a new UK review of legal advice around arms sales to Israel, which has been undertaken by foreign secretary David Lammy would clarify the position.

“We’ll understand exactly then whether it’s a total freeze, partial freeze or permanent freeze, but feel it’s too early. We don’t yet know what’s coming down the track,” he said.

“My current assessment is that the UK will maintain a balanced position towards Israel and the Palestinians.”