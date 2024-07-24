Starmer says ‘street corner’ Gaza protests will not ‘deliver change’

Keir Starmer has hit back at those who believe “standing on street corners protesting” is the most effective means of bringing a ceasefire in Gaza.

Asked by a Labour MP what “further pressure” he could bring as Prime Minister to force an “immediate ceasefire” in hostilities between Israel and Hamas, Starmer pledged to discuss the conflict “at the highest levels on the world stage.”

He added:”The alternative is standing on street corners protesting. Ultimately, only one of those will deliver change.”

The PM”s comments come as a group called Workers For A Free Palestine staged the latest Gaza process outside the Foreign Office.

A banner stating Genocide Made In Britain was raised by those at the demo, who called for David Lammy to ban Israel arms sales.

Bedford MP Mohammad Yasin told the Commons he welcomed moves by Starmer and foreign secretary Lammy to try to bring about an immediate ceasefire, the release of hostages, and more aid to be received in Gaza.

But he then asked for “further pressure” to be considered, and claimed “knwhere is safe in Gaza.”

Starmer responded:“This subject will be discussed, negotiated and fought for at the highest levels on the world stage. The alternative is standing on street corners protesting. Ultimately, only one of those will deliver change.”

He said the foreign secretary had set out the need for an urgent ceasefire as well as a “pathway” to peace and an eventual two-state solution.

In his first PMQs as PM, Starmer and former PM Rishi Sunak expressed agreement with one another on issues around the war in Ukraine, NATO and on defence.

The united stance was carefully staged to show that on such important national matters, the country comes first over party political point scoring.

On Wednesday afternoon Home Secretary Yvette Cooper was due to hold a meeting of the defend democracy taskforce to discuss allegations of intimidation and threats of candidates at the general election.

Some of the new pro-Palestine independent MPs face claims that their activists were involved in intimidation against Labour candidates.