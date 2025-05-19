Starmer tells Labour MPs UK could take further action if Israel’s Gaza offensive continues

Keir Starmer has told a meeting of Labour MPs in Westminster that his party “would” consider further action against Benjamin Netanyahu’s Israel government as a result of the renewed military offensive in Gaza. does not lift restrictions on humanitarian aid.

The Prime Minister was pressed on the government’s response to the Gaza war as he addressed MPs at Monday evening’s meeting of the Parliamentary Labour Party.

He said that the UK, alongside France and Canada, could take “concrete action” if Israel does not show that it has lifted restrictions on humanitarian aid.

But asked at Monday’s meeting if the government would add its support to immediate recognition of a Palestinian state, Starmer insisted this could only happen at a time when it would best lead to both a secure and safe Israel alongside a state for the Palestinians.

Jewish News understands measures being considered against Israel include tough new sanctions.

At a packed meeting of the PLP, – attended by senior figures such as chancellor Rachel Reeves, Attorney General Richard Hermer KC as well as many peers, Starmer received a rousing reception from most MPs inside the packed Westminster committee room.

He spoke initially of the government’s mission to fulfill its manifesto commitments, and also of added issues both in the UK and globally that had emerged since the general election victory last July.

At one point the PM told the meeting:”The Conservatives are not our principal opponent. Reform are our main rivals for power. We have a moral responsibility to make sure Farage never wins.”

Many MPs cheered as the PM re-confirmed the UK-EU deal agreed earlier on Monday.

He received some pushback later over the government’s attempt to tackle Reform UK on immigration led to one MP suggesting Labour should be fighting the issue on “our terms and not theirs.”

While Israel’s war against Hamas did not dominate the questions put to Starmer after he had spoken at the PLP meeting, he was asked about criticism that Labour had not been tough enough on Israel.

Stamer outlined the joint statement issued by the UK, France, and Canada on Monday which said that they will take “further concrete actions” if Israel does not stop a renewed military offensive in Gaza and lift aid restrictions.

The statement by Starmer, Emmanuel Macron and Mark Carney condemned Israel’s expansion of military operations in Gaza as “wholly disproportionate”, adding that the “level of human suffering in Gaza is intolerable”.

“We will not stand by while the Netanyahu Government pursues these egregious actions,” it added.

“If Israel does not cease the renewed military offensive and lift its restrictions on humanitarian aid, we will take further concrete actions in response.”

It describes the Israeli government’s “denial of essential humanitarian assistance” as “unacceptable” and says it risks breaching international humanitarian law. In addition, it condemns the “abhorrent” language used by Israeli politicians threatening civilians to relocate from Gaza.

The leaders called on the Israeli government to stop its military operations in Gaza and immediately allow humanitarian aid to enter the Palestinian territory.

But at the PLP meeting Starmer rejected calls for the government to announce it was recognising a Palestinian state.

He set out the party’s position again which is that Labour is committed to recognising a Palestinian state “as a contribution to a renewed peace process which results in a two-state solution.”

Jewish News spoke with MPs as they left the PLP meeting. One said the PM got a “rousing reception” after he delivered his speech.

He had stressed the government’s committment to growth and to rebuilding the UK and improving transport networks such as railways.

Another MP said criticism of the government’s performance so far had mainly been from the “usual suspects” at the meeting.

One admitted “some of us do have concerns, but we will raise them in an adult manner, not by screaming at the Prime Minister in a meeting.”

Asked about Starmer’s response to the question about the government’s stance on Gaza, another MP told Jewish News that they felt the PM’s message to be “the correct one.”