Starmer: UK could recognise Palestine before US or Israel
Speaking following the end of this week’s Nato summit in Washington, the Prime Minister reiterated that recognising Palestine needed to be “part of the process”
The UK could recognise Palestine as an independent state even if the United States or Israel does not, Sir Keir Starmer has said.
Speaking at a press conference following the end of this week’s Nato summit in Washington, the Prime Minister reiterated his position that recognising Palestine needed to be “part of the process” of securing peace in the region.
Asked whether he would be willing to act on recognising Palestine before the United States or Israel, he said: “So far as our policy is concerned, I’ll determine our policy, not follow anyone else.”
He also repeated his call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, saying he had discussed the issue with other leaders at the summit in Washington.
He said: “Now we are in office it is our solemn duty to play our full part in resolving the conflict, which has to end. There must be a ceasefire.”
The conflict in Gaza has proved a thorn in the Prime Minister’s side since it began in October, with several senior Labour figures facing challenges at the General Election from Independent candidates over discontent with the party’s position on the war.
Former MP Jonathan Ashworth was one of several Labour candidates defeated by Independents who made Gaza a major part of their campaign, while others such as Health Secretary Wes Streeting saw their majorities slashed.
Former shadow cabinet member Thangam Debbonaire, who lost her seat to the Green Party, told Channel 4 News on Wednesday Labour’s “lack of a strong narrative” on Gaza “had consequences”.
In his press conference on Thursday night, Sir Keir paid tribute to Ms Debbonaire, saying she had done “a fantastic job in the shadow cabinet and was an incredible politician”.
He said: “I pay tribute to her, she’s got a lot to offer and she will offer a lot more.”
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.