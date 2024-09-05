Starmer urged to reconvene cross-government group as united front in tackling Jew-hate

Keir Starmer has been urged to reconvene the cross-government working group on antisemitism in an effort to provide a united political front in the fight against rising anti-Jewish hate.

A new report submitted to the Labour government by Lord John Mann, the independent adviser on antisemitism, calls for the reformed working group to include all relevant departments, including the Home Office, Ministry of Housing and Communities , Foreign Office and Department of Education, and to act as a “driving force” in combating Jew-hate.

The Review and Recommendations to the new Government document also says there is an urgent need to address “why so few prosecutions for antisemitic crime take place” at a time when reported incidents of anti-Jewish hate have soared.

It calls for a “renewed and concerted effort” across all UK universities and colleges to make Jewish students “feel safe.”

Critically, the report highlights the need for more support and funding for “joint Muslim and Jewish initiatives” with outreach work to promote “joint leadership programmes for young Jews and Muslims.”

It also notes that “no annual survey for monitoring community tensions exists nationally” although in some areas police forces conduct surveys.

In a move that is likely to chime with the government’s own thinking, Lord Mann’s report calls for the appointment of a “parallel adviser on Islamophobia and both advisers should be tasked to work in partnership.”

It calls for the Board of Deputies, Jewish Leadership Council and Community Security Trust to also have seats on the cross-party working group as permanent representatives of the community throughout the parliamentary term.

“The need for action has been made even more urgent by the conflict in Israel and Gaza,” notes the just published report, highlighting CST’s recent confirmation of 4,103 antisemitic incidents.

In relation to policing, the report notes that a review is needed “on what barriers are preventing more reporting of antisemitic and other hate crime incidents” and “how these barriers can be overcome.”

It calls for the government to ensure the new Online Safety Act “sufficiently supports police in identifying online hate crime” so that a “true number” of antisemitic and other hate incidents are logged.

Recognising the upsurge in antisemtic incidents near to schools, Lord Mann calls for a “more visible presence” of officers and transport police at hubs to protect Jewish school children.

While refraining from direct criticism of the police, the report calls for a review into whether training on antisemitism within the force is “up to date with new trends”.

Lord Mann’s new submission also includes recognition that antisemitism is often poorly handled with the NHS, with a need for “base-level training” for all NHS Trusts.