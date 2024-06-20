Starmer’s wife left feeling ‘a bit sick’ at pro-Palestine demo outside her home
Victoria Starmer was giving evidence at the trial of three individuals charged with public order offences after staging protest outside her and the Labour leader's home
Sir Keir Starmer’s wife felt “a bit sick” when she encountered a pro-Palestine demonstration outside their family home, a court has heard.
Victoria Starmer drove away in her car when she realised “people who were not agreeing with my husband” had gathered outside.
Leonorah Ward, 21, of Leeds, Zosia Lewis, 23, of Newcastle-upon-Tyne, and Daniel Formentin, 24, of Leeds, are on trial at Westminster Magistrates’ Court over the demonstration, charged with public order offences under Section 42 of the Criminal Justice and Police Act 2001 and with breaching court bail.
Activists from the group Youth Demand hung a banner outside the London house that read: “Starmer stop the killing”, surrounded by red hand prints, while rows of children’s shoes were laid in front of the door on April 9, it is alleged.
Giving evidence at the trial in person, Lady Starmer said: “I felt a bit sick, to be perfectly honest.
“I felt apprehensive and uncomfortable.”
Lady Starmer had just returned from a shopping trip with her son when they spotted the protesters, the court heard.
She drove around the corner before contacting Sir Keir’s office because she “didn’t want to stop and be obvious”, she told the court.
Asked by Andrew Morris, defending, if she knew it was a “peaceful protest”, Lady Starmer said: “It would look like a peaceful protest if it hadn’t been outside my home.”
Put to her by Laura O’Brien, representing Ward, that she did not want the added publicity from the demonstration, she said: “That was absolutely not in my mind.”
Formentin, representing himself, told the court: “I firmly believe that Keir Starmer is not accurately representing the country.
“There is an overwhelming sense that young people in this country do want a ceasefire in Palestine.”
Formentin said the protesters took “as many steps as we could to mitigate any threat”, and had no plans to confront anyone.
Put to him by Mr Hallam that they still would have been intimidating and threatening, Formentin said: “No.”
Put to them that they never contemplated how someone living in the house might find the protest distressing, he said: “I think it could be seen as distressing.”
Metropolitan Police Sergeant Mark Upsdale, who arrived at the scene at around 2pm and made the order for the arrests, also gave evidence at the trial.
Asked by prosecutor Jacob Hallam KC if the protesters were making their intentions known to the officers, he said: “They said there was a plan but ‘we are not willing to tell you’, or something to that effect.”
Sgt Upsdale said holding the protest outside somebody’s house, instead of outside the House of Commons or Sir Keir’s offices, was “inappropriate”.
He added: “I did not know if they were going to be there 10 minutes or a day.”
The court was shown footage shared on social media of the demonstration, which included clips of the three defendants speaking, and police body-worn footage of the protesters being arrested by officers outside the home.
Section 42 powers cover the harassment of a person at their home address if an officer suspects it is causing alarm or distress to the occupant.
Youth Demand describes itself as a “new youth resistance campaign fighting for an end to genocide”.
Children’s shoes have been used at a number of pro-Palestine demonstrations to signify the children killed in Gaza.
The same group sprayed Labour HQ with red paint, and later claimed that 11 people had been arrested in relation to that incident.
The three deny the charges, and the trial continues.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.