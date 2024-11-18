Stars of stage and screen support Anne Frank Trust UK at charity ball
Holocaust education charity one of five beneficiaries as record £1.2million raised at Manchester gala night attended by Liz Hurley, Patsy Kensit and Alfie Boe
The Anne Frank Trust UK will be one of five charities benefiting from a celebrity fundraiser in Manchester championing youth charities.
Philanthropist Dr Michael Josephson’s sixth annual charity gala ball last weekend raised £1.2 million for Variety, the Children’s charity, Mahdlo Youth Zone, Seashell Trust, The Anne Frank Trust and Rainbow Trust – who all work with children and young people in need of support.
Among 300 guests were singer Lulu, model Liz Hurley and actress Patsy Kensit.
Funds raised from the evening will also go to support smaller local children’s and youth charities via a grants process.
Tim Robertson, chief executive of the Anne Frank Trust UK, said: “All of us feel massively honoured and grateful to be a beneficiary of Michael Josephson’s extraordinary philanthropic triumph. Above all, it will enable us to take Anne Frank’s story to hundreds more young people across the North West, educating them to speak out against antisemitism and any other form of hatred.”
Dr Michael Josephson said the charity ball is “all about raising funds to support the fantastic work our beneficiary charities undertake to give children in the north-west and across the UK the best start in life. Every year I am blown away by the generosity of the celebrities and guests who support the ball, and tonight is no different. I’ve seen firsthand just how much the money we’ve raised can impact the charities that we help. I am so proud of what we’ve achieved this evening.”
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.