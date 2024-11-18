Stars of stage and screen support Anne Frank Trust UK at charity ball

The Anne Frank Trust UK will be one of five charities benefiting from a celebrity fundraiser in Manchester championing youth charities.

Philanthropist Dr Michael Josephson’s sixth annual charity gala ball last weekend raised £1.2 million for Variety, the Children’s charity, Mahdlo Youth Zone, Seashell Trust, The Anne Frank Trust and Rainbow Trust – who all work with children and young people in need of support.

Among 300 guests were singer Lulu, model Liz Hurley and actress Patsy Kensit.

Funds raised from the evening will also go to support smaller local children’s and youth charities via a grants process.

Tim Robertson, chief executive of the Anne Frank Trust UK, said: “All of us feel massively honoured and grateful to be a beneficiary of Michael Josephson’s extraordinary philanthropic triumph. Above all, it will enable us to take Anne Frank’s story to hundreds more young people across the North West, educating them to speak out against antisemitism and any other form of hatred.”

Dr Michael Josephson said the charity ball is “all about raising funds to support the fantastic work our beneficiary charities undertake to give children in the north-west and across the UK the best start in life. Every year I am blown away by the generosity of the celebrities and guests who support the ball, and tonight is no different. I’ve seen firsthand just how much the money we’ve raised can impact the charities that we help. I am so proud of what we’ve achieved this evening.”