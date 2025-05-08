State-of-the-art orthodox nursery opens in Hendon

A new Charedi nursery has opened its doors on a custom-made site in Bell Lane, Hendon.

“The Hendon Gan”, formerly known as BYPN and run by the Werton Group, received an Outstanding rating from Ofsted at its last inspection. Nestled amongst the Dollis Valley Greenwalk, the natural surroundings will allow children to enjoy a forest school-inspired programme designed to teach young children about the world around them.

Branches of the Gan have also recently opened in Golders Green, Edgware and Gateshead.

Jamie Peston, co-founder of the Werton Group, told Jewish News: ““Children deserve more from nursery than simply babysitting and working parents increasingly require year-round, wraparound childcare. We provide child-led early education that actively encourages healthy development and drives success through school years and life beyond.”

The nursery currently welcomes children aged between 2 and 3 years old and from September, a baby room will be added to cater for children from 6 months.