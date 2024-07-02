Streeting: Keir’s family have Jewish heritage and try to keep Fridays special

Wes Streeting has defended Keir Starmer’s pledge to protect Friday evenings with his wife and family if he becomes Prime Minister amidst criticism from leading Tories.

Appearing on ITV’s Good Morning Britain show, the shadow health secretary accused the Conservatives of “slinging mud” at Labour, after claiming Starmer desire to protect Friday evenings meant he was clocking off work at 6pm.

Presenter Susannah Reid claimed Starmer had failed to mention his wish to keep Friday’s special was for religious reasons, when he did an interview with Virgin Radio’s Chris Evans on Monday.

Streeting replied:”I’d say two things. Keir isn’t clocking off on Fridays, he doesn’t put off Fridays.

“He does try to protect Friday evenings for his kids for two reasons. One he’s a great dad.

“And secondly, his wife’s family do have Jewish heritage and they try to keep Fridays special in keeping with their families culture, faith and practice.”

Streeting, the candidate for Ilford North, added:”We are two days away from an important choice in the country… the Tories are slinging mud because it’s all they can do. They can’t tell the truth about their record.”

Rishi Sunak had led the attacks on Starmer over his Friday night pledge, and was quickly supported by defence secretary Grant Shapps.Conservatives spark anger after criticising Starmer over family Friday nights pledge

The official Tory Party social media page on X also posted:”Keir Starmer has said he’d clock off work at 6pm if he became Prime Minister.

“You deserve better than a part-time Prime Minister.

“The only way to prevent this is to vote Conservative on Thursday.”

On Tuesday, Conservative Health Minister Maria Caulfield continued to claim Starmer “said he is going to be doing a four day week”.

Streeting added:”What we’ve seen this morning is just the latest, desperate attack from the Conservative party – the party that brought you the biggest lockdown party in Downing Street now talking about [Keir Starmer’s] work ethic.

“The stench of their lies and hypocrisy is even more overwhelming than the vomit they left for Downing Street cleaners to clean up.

“And, like the Downing Street cleaners, if we’re given the chance on Thursday, Labour will clean up the Tories’ mess too.”