Student who said 7 October left her ‘full of joy’ wins human rights visa appeal
Tribunal finds in favour of Dana Abu Qamar who called the Hamas attack "a once in a lifetime experience" that left her "full of pride"
A Palestinian student who celebrated the 7 October Hamas attacks in a television interview has won her appeal against a Home Office decision to revoke her visa.
Dana Abu Qamar, a 20-year-old law student and president of the Friends of Palestine Society at the University of Manchester, had her student visa revoked on 1 December 2023.
It followed her speech at a university demonstration one day after the attacks that saw 1,200 massacred and 250 taken captive in Gaza. In a subsequent live interview with Sky News, she called the slaughter “a once in a lifetime experience” and said “we are full of pride”.
According to The Guardian, the tribunal found that the Home Office failed to “demonstrate that the presence of Dana Abu Qamar” was not “conducive to public good” and its initial decision was a “disproportionate interference with her protected right to free speech” under the European Convention on Human Rights.
It also found that her statements could not be taken as support for Hamas or the Hamas-led attacks on 7 October.
Abu Qamar has claimed she was misinterpreted and not speaking in support of the Hamas terror group. A Jordanian-Canadian citizen of Palestinian origin, she says 15 members of her family were killed in Gaza, “murdered in an Israeli airstrike that targeted their residential building”.
Following the Sky News interview, the University of Manchester issued an email to staff describing Abu Qamar as being in “considerable distress about the misinterpretation of their views”. It added that staff were “supporting them through this difficult time.”
Following the revoking of her visa, after which she said she was “distraught”, she told Qatar funded news outlet Middle East Eye: “I came here to the UK to receive an education and as a resident I thought I would receive equal rights here in the UK in terms of my human rights to freely express myself and stand in solidarity with those who are oppressed in Gaza and beyond.
“But it came to me as a shocking realisation that, no, there is systemic discrimination here in the UK and this country that takes pride in itself for being a beacon of human rights, for being a beacon of democracy, does not act in that manner towards ethnic minorities and towards people of colour like myself.”
Campaign Against Antisemitism has called the tribunal decision “a complete mockery of our visa system.”
Jewish News has approached Manchester University for comment.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.