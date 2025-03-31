Students detail antisemitism and intimidation at UK universities

Students from across the UK have shared harrowing testimonies of antisemitic abuse and institutional indifference during two university roundtables hosted by StandWithUs UK in March.

Held at the House of Lords and the Israeli Embassy, the events gave students the opportunity to describe the hostility they say they face for expressing their Zionist identity or hosting events about Israel on campus.

“I am now branded as an outsider,” said one student from Queen Mary University, who reported being shouted at during a peaceful vigil to commemorate the 7 October attacks. “There’s a Zionist there, so you need to shout as loud as possible,” she recalled protestors shouting. She said the university took no action.

A King’s College London student said an interfaith event they organised with an Iranian speaker was shut down by pro-Palestinian activists. “Campus security said it was the worst violence they had seen since last year’s encampments. I was nearly beaten up,” the student said.

Baroness Jacqui Smith, who attended the roundtable on behalf of the Prime Minister, said the government was investing in training for schools and universities to tackle antisemitism. “There is responsibility on higher education leadership that they are acting against these hostile environments,” she said.

Students repeatedly criticised universities for failing to support Jewish and pro-Israel students, with several describing a culture of fear, marginalisation and inaction.

StandWithUs UK is a charity that promotes Israel education and works to combat antisemitism through student programmes, campaigns and community outreach.