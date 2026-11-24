The Suez Crisis is remembered by historians as a humiliating diplomatic defeat for Britain, exposing its waning imperial power. For Egypt’s Jews, a vital part of their nation’s cultural and business life, it had devastating consequences. Tens of thousands were forced to leave, many at 24 hours’ or just a few days’ notice, in what was a second exodus.

To mark the 70th anniversary of the departures, Jews who had settled in Britain recalled their memories of that trauma at JW3 this week. Alec Nacamuli, who spent his childhood in Alexandria, gave an account of the historical background to his family’s departure, concluding: “My family left on 15 December 1956, a date which my father celebrated every year as Pesach sheini [a second Passover].”

In testimony filmed by Sephardi Voices UK, interviewees recalled their childhood experiences: a man remembered being stoned by his schoolmates, and a woman recalled sobbing and clutching her mother’s hand, terrified of being abandoned as they boarded a ship bound for England.

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Lyn Julius, founder of Harif, the UK Association of Jews from the Middle East and North Africa, acknowledged that some of those in the audience on Thursday had their own memories of leaving Egypt. She also recalled the Egyptian proclamation issued in November 1956, that all Jews are Zionists and enemies of the state. Today we are not yet at the point when Zionism is being criminalised, she said. “But the early warning signs, the main ingredients in this toxic mix, are already in place to threaten Jewish life in the West: boycotts, ostracism, intimidation, harassment, and lethal violence.”

Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis rejected distinctions between Sephardim and Ashkenazim. “It’s all over,” he said. “There are no Sephardim and Ashkenazim. We are Jews. We’re one people, and in recalling the suffering of those who were banished from Arab lands, it’s our collective suffering.”

Julius sees her mission as to commemorate and teach about Jew-hatred in Arab and Muslim countries, to inform the fight against antisemitism in the present and future. “The 7 October [attack] appears almost a carbon copy of a pogrom in Libya in 1945, or the 1941 Farhud in Iraq.” But with Harif celebration is always part of the commemoration, because, as Julius put it: “The people who left did not cease to be Egyptian; they carried Egypt with them in their language, their music, their food, their memories, and their traditions.”

So the evening concluded with notes of warmth and joy. The percussionist Guy Schalom and his band evoked the sounds of the 1950s. They were joined by Israeli-born singer Avivit Caspi, who memorably sang Hatikvah at Wembley before the England-Israel football match in 2007. Performing in Arabic, Hebrew and English, she included a heartfelt rendition of Gesher Tzar Meod in English and Hebrew.