Superheroes? Marvel stars’ back campaign to free convicted Palestinian terrorist

Some of Hollywood’s best-known superhero stars have backed a campaign calling for Israel to release convicted Palestinian terrorist Marwan Barghouti from prison.

Mark Ruffalo, who plays the Hulk in the Marvel films, and Doctor Strange star Benedict Cumberbatch are among more than 20 actors from superhero films supporting the “Freedom for Marwan” campaign.

The revelation comes just days after Ruffalo was accused by Paramount and leading Jewish organisations of using antisemitic rhetoric in his campaign against the studio’s proposed takeover of Warner Bros.

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Ruffalo strongly rejected that accusation, saying his comments “should never be interpreted as hostility toward Jewish people, from whom I have deep love and respect”.

Ian McKellen, who played Magneto in the X-Men films, is also among those backing the Barghouti campaign, alongside Cate Blanchett and Tilda Swinton.

Organisers say more than 200 actors, musicians, writers and directors have put their names behind the initiative, which was launched by Barghouti’s family late last year in coordination with organisations in the UK.

A statement backed by supporters says: “We express our grave concern at the continuing imprisonment of Marwan Barghouti, his violent mistreatment, and denial of legal rights whilst imprisoned. We call upon the United Nations and the Governments of the World to actively seek the release of Marwan Barghouti from Israeli prison.”

Barghouti was convicted by an Israeli court in 2004 of five counts of murder and one count of attempted murder. He is serving five consecutive life sentences plus 40 years.

Israel accused the senior Fatah figure of responsibility for attacks during the Second Intifada, including suicide bombings and deadly shootings targeting Israelis. Barghouti denied the charges and refused to recognise the legitimacy of the Israeli court.

Barghouti has nevertheless remained one of the most prominent figures in Palestinian politics during more than two decades behind bars. His supporters regard him as a political leader and symbol of the Palestinian national movement and have long campaigned for his release.

The international push has also attracted political support. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa became the first serving head of state to sign an international petition calling for Barghouti to be freed in May.

Recent polling has put Barghouti ahead of other potential candidates for the Palestinian presidency, with 54 percent of likely voters saying they would back him in a hypothetical election.

In March, a PR Week interview with Matthew Freud, head of Freud Communications, an international public relations firm based in the UK, saw Freud describe his work raising Barghouti’s profile.

The Marvel-linked stars named as supporters of the campaign are: Benedict Cumberbatch, Mark Ruffalo, Cate Blanchett, Tilda Swinton, Don Cheadle, Hugo Weaving, Daniel Brühl, Rebecca Hall, Zawe Ashton, Tatiana Maslany, May Calamawy, Emma Corrin, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Dan Stevens, Rob Delaney, Sir Ian McKellen, Brian Cox, Riz Ahmed, Elliot Page, and Jason Flemyng.