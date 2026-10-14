Supported Living Tenancy Manager

Summary

Broadway House, HA7 4HB

Full Time: 35 hours

£35,510 to £43,403 per annum

Friday 23 October 2026

Click here to download the full job description

Interviews to be held week commencing 26th October.

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About the Role

A home is more than a property. It’s the foundation for independence, security and belonging.

You’ll provide a high-quality, compliant and person-centred housing management service across a portfolio of our supported living properties.

You’ll take ownership of the full tenancy journey, from allocation and sign-up through to tenancy sustainment and move-on. But this role is about much more than managing agreements and processes.

You’ll build relationships with the people we support, understand what matters to them and help ensure their homes are safe, well maintained and appropriate to their individual needs. You’ll conduct regular tenancy visits and property inspections, support people to understand their rights and responsibilities, and help resolve issues before they put a tenancy at risk.

Working closely with our Property and Operations teams, Registered Managers, families, advocates and external partners, you’ll bring together strong housing practice with an understanding of the individual.

Your impact will be clear: sustainable tenancies, safer homes, greater independence and a positive experience for the people who call them home.

About Norwood

Founded in 1795, Norwood is the oldest Jewish charity in the UK. We support and empower neurodiverse children and their families and people with neurodevelopmental disabilities to live their best lives.

At Norwood, you will make a real difference every day. You will be part of a supportive and inclusive team where kindness is shown in how we care, respect shapes how we work together, belonging ensures everyone feels valued, and empowerment enables people to thrive.

We invest in your growth, care about your wellbeing, and give you the pride of knowing your work changes lives.

Who We Are Looking For

You’ll be an experienced housing professional who understands that good housing management starts with the person.

You’ll bring strong tenancy management experience and a sound understanding of housing law, regulation and compliance. You’ll be confident managing the practical realities of a housing portfolio, including tenancy agreements, rent accounts, arrears, voids, repairs, inspections, tenancy breaches and disputes.

Alongside that technical knowledge, you’ll know how to build trust.

You’ll be able to adapt your communication to individual needs, explain sometimes complex housing matters clearly and make sure the people we support understand their tenancy, their rights and the choices available to them.

You’ll be comfortable working collaboratively with support teams, families, advocates, social workers, local authorities, housing providers and other partners to resolve issues and achieve positive outcomes.

Most importantly, you’ll combine professional judgement with a person-centred approach, recognising that behind every tenancy is someone’s home, independence and sense of security.

Your Day to Day

You’ll:

Take ownership of a defined portfolio of supported living properties and manage the full tenancy lifecycle

Conduct regular visits with tenants to review their tenancy, identify emerging issues and support tenancy sustainment

Carry out property inspections during scheduled visits, identifying repairs, property condition and health and safety concerns

Ensure tenancy agreements, records and documentation remain accurate, up to date and fit for purpose

Deliver accessible tenancy sign-ups using approaches appropriate to individual communication needs, including easy-read information and visual aids

Help tenants understand their rights, responsibilities and security of tenure

Monitor rent accounts and manage arrears proactively

Support tenants with Housing Benefit applications and other relevant benefits, including liaison or signposting to specialist agencies where appropriate

Manage tenancy breaches, anti-social behaviour and disputes proportionately and with a trauma-informed approach

Oversee allocations, voids and move-on arrangements

Work with Property Services to make sure repairs and maintenance are addressed promptly

Help ensure homes are safe, compliant, well maintained and appropriate for neurodiverse needs, including sensory considerations

Build strong relationships with tenants, families and advocates

Facilitate tenant engagement and ensure the tenant voice influences how services develop

Promote independence, participation and community inclusion

Identify and respond appropriately to safeguarding concerns

Work collaboratively with social workers, support teams and other professionals

Develop relationships with local authorities, housing associations, registered providers, private landlords and benefits agencies

Contribute to audits, inspections, reporting and continuous service improvement

Qualifications, Training & Experience

Essential

You’ll bring:

A housing qualification or be working towards one

Effective tenancy management experience

Experience delivering performance measures and improving customer service within a housing management environment

Knowledge of exempt accommodation

Strong knowledge and understanding of housing legislation and tenancy management

Experience working collaboratively to deliver improvements for customers

Understanding of the Renters’ Rights Act 2026

Knowledge of safeguarding legislation

Understanding of the Equality Act and inclusive practice

Knowledge of health and safety compliance

An understanding of neurodiversity, including autism, ADHD and learning disabilities

Strong communication and interpersonal skills

The ability to adapt your communication to individual needs

Strong problem-solving and conflict-resolution skills

Good organisation and workload management

Desirable

It would be advantageous if you also bring:

Experience within supported housing or social care

Knowledge of welfare benefits

Experience working directly with neurodiverse people

Reward and Benefits

21 days annual leave + 8 Bank Holidays (FTE) + Jewish Festival Days

Enhanced parental pay

Employee Assistance Programme

Health cash plan covering dental, optical, and therapy treatments, with virtual GP access, private consultations, and wellbeing tools via the My Medicash App

Blue Light Card scheme access

Cycle to Work scheme

Free on-site parking

A supportive, and experienced leadership team.

Note: We reserve the right to close this vacancy early if we receive a sufficient number of suitably experienced applications. We encourage you to submit your application as soon as possible.

A bit more information: Norwood’s Broadway House, located at 80 – 82 The Broadway, Stanmore HA7 4HB, is the charity’s head office and main administrative base.

It brings together Governance, Leadership, Fundraising, Finance, People and Culture, and Marketing and Communications, providing coordination and support to Children & Family Services and Adult Services.

The office supports Norwood’s mission to help people with neurodevelopmental disabilities, their families, and children in need across London and the South East. It is also the main point of contact for referrals, general enquiries, and charity business.

Safe Recruitment: Norwood is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the children, young people, and adults we support. This role is subject to safer recruitment checks in line with CQC Regulation 19, and appointment is conditional upon satisfactory pre-employment checks, including Right to Work in the UK and a DBS check appropriate to the role.

Email: careers@norwood.org.uk

Disclaimer: At Norwood, we welcome applications from a diverse range of candidates. At this time, Norwood is not a UK Home Office licensed sponsor and is unable to offer visa sponsorship.