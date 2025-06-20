Synagogue ransacked and Torah scrolls desecrated in Stamford Hill burglary
Police probe break-in at Gur Synagogue after Torah scrolls were thrown to the floor and lockers smashed
A north London synagogue was vandalised overnight in a shocking break-in that saw Torah scrolls desecrated and extensive damage caused to its interior.
The Gur Synagogue on Lampard Grove was targeted in the early hours of Friday. Images shared online show torn holy books scattered across the floor, smashed cabinets and lockers, and a visibly shaken community as police carried out forensic work at the scene.
A Metropolitan Police spokesperson confirmed: “An investigation has been launched after a reported burglary in Lampard Grove, N16.
“Police were alerted at 07:08hrs on Friday, 20 June. Officers remain on scene with the address cordoned off while forensic enquiries continue.
“No arrests have been made at this stage. If you have any information, please contact the Met via 101, quoting 1469/20JUN.”
However, police confirmed to Jewish News that there is currently no indication the break-in was antisemitic in nature, and said it remains unclear what, if anything, was stolen.
The Jewish Community Council of Stamford Hill condemned the incident in a statement posted to social media: “This is a devastating attack on a synagogue in our community. Any attack on a place of worship, of any kind, must be condemned in the strongest possible terms. We are pleased to hear that suspects have been arrested, thanks to the swift actions of Shomrim and Hackney Police.”
Jewish News has contacted Shomrim for comment.
