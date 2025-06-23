Miles of smiles! Maccabi GB Community Fun Run attracts record-breaking crowd

As the sound of the shofar roared across StoneX Stadium, thousands of participants, old and young, cheered and launched into the first lap of Sunday’s Maccabi GB Community Fun Run.

The 2025 event on Sunday 22 June, media partnered with Jewish News, was a heart-warming demonstration of community and solidarity.

Alongside dignitaries including Sarah Sackman, Labour MP for Finchley and Golders Green, and life peer Lord Polak, supporters ran, walked, pushed buggies and used mobility walkers to tackle the the 1k, 5k, and 10K courses alongside their families for 98 charities including Chai Cancer Care, CST, Camp Simcha, Jewish Care, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, JLGB, Kisharon Langdon, March of the Living UK, Save a Child’s Heart, Shalva and United Hatzalah of Israel.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

On hand was a food court, shuk market place for small Jewish and Israeli businesses, magician Nathan Early demonstrating tricks, face painting, dance performances, sand pit, a charity fair and the popular family fun zone.

Leading the 1km run this year were 150 Team Maccabi GB athletes, managers and staff marching behind the Maccabiah Games torch held by the general team Manager, Andrew Myers.

The delegation was due to fly out to the Games in Israel on 6th July, but due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, the Maccabiah have being postponed to 2026.

Team Maccabi GB has already started its preparations for next year’s Games, which promise to be ‘more than ever’ a celebration of Jewish peoplehood through the prism of sport.

More than 40 runners raised funds for Jewish Care and Jami, with four month old baby Harry amongst the youngest participants, pushed along the 1k route in a buggy by proud parents, Nicole and Adam Solomon.

Nicole said: “Both Adam and I have been involved with Jewish Care in different capacities over the years and have seen firsthand the amazing services and support they provide for the community. We hope that Harry will follow in our footsteps and be passionate about fundraising and support various charities when he is older.”

Twenty-year old Ellie Baum, part of Jewish Care’s volunteering department, participated in the 10K event alongside her friend, Sophie, in honour of Ellie’s grandfather, who spent years volunteering for Jewish Care.

Baum said: “My Grandpa expressed how much Jewish Care added to his life during his retired years. It gave him responsibility, routine and a place to socialise and chat, something my grandpa does best!”

Families also turned out in support of Jami, the Jewish community’s mental health service. Amongst them were Jennifer Friend and sons Theodore, aged 5, and Gabriel, aged 2, who participated in the 1K with Simon running the 5K.

The Wainer family also participated in the 1K and 5K to raise vital funds for the charity. David Wainer said: “A family member has faced mental health challenges, and supporting and raising awareness for charities like Jami, especially those within the Jewish community, is very important to us.”

He added: “This cause is particularly meaningful during our son’s barmitzvah year. As part of his Bar Mitzvah project, he chose to support Jami in honour of his family member, recognising the importance of mental health care and community support.”

In a moving show of solidarity with the 50 hostages still held in Gaza, 90 participants raised nearly £5k to support the Hostages and Missing Families Forum UK.

Stacey Warren, 54 from Borehamwood, walked the 5k with her husband Scott, 43, whilst 17-year old son Ollie volunteered at the Forum stand. She told Jewish News: “I felt honoured to be a part of a group with such a meaningful cause. Life hasn’t been the same for any of us since October 7th and we will never forget.”

She added: “The walk today was a strength of solidarity and belonging and we showed how our cause will not be weakened until all the hostages are home. It was amazing to see everyone supporting us and cheering us on from the sidelines.”

Nicki Cohen, also from Borehamwood, took on the 5k with her three sons, aged 17, 15 and 12 years old. With husband Dan cheering them on from the sidelines the family collectively raised more than £1k of the grand total for the charity.

She said: “It was such a huge honour to walk 5k for the hostages with all of my family and so many others at the Maccabi GB Community Fun Run. It is truly unimaginable that after more than 20 months, there are 50 of them still there. Raising money for the Hostages and Missing Families Forum felt so important so that we can all continue to campaign to bring every last one of them home.”

Sporting yellow hats and carrying posters bearing the names and faces of the hostages, the group led the 1K race alongside Ela Haimi, who travelled from Israel with her children to run in memory of her husband, Tal Haimi – a father of four and a hero of Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak, who was killed on October 7 while defending his home.

The monies raised will go directly to support Bustan B’Ya’ar, a therapeutic school attended by the Haimi children and other children from hostage families.

Addressing the crowd, Ela said: “Nearly a year ago, I was here in London, arriving with a two-month-old baby in my arms. I never imagined I would return—and Tal would still be in the same place. In all our darkness, I want to thank you. You are the light. You, who go out, who remember, who fight—you are the hope that ensures we will never forget, and that all the hostages will come home.”

The group was brought together by Nivi Feldman and Jewish News‘ Michelle Rosenberg, both active leaders of the UK Hostage Forum community. Feldman said: “Running together today was not just symbolic—it was an act of solidarity and hope. We won’t stop until they’re all home.”

Ninety two runners took part for cancer charity Chai, with Caroline Tunkel, head of community engagement, saying: “There was such a great atmosphere at the Maccabi GB Community Fun Run. We loved seeing so many of our supporters running for Chai. A big shoutout to everyone who joined our colourful ‘Chai Five’ Art. The neon handprints on t-shirts were a real Chailight!!! Thanks to everyone who made it such a fun and memorable day, it was so special seeing all the community coming together.”

Dusting off his running shoes was Camp Simcha’s mascot Simi the monkey, who joined the charity’s 58 runners. The charity which supports UK families with seriously ill children had competitors running in each of the 10K, 5K and 1K races.

Eight of the charity’s participants were also part of Camp Simcha’s B’nei Mitzvah programme, running to raise money as part of their fundraising efforts in the run up to their bar and bat mitzvahs.

Camp Simcha chief executive Daniel Gillis said afterwards: “The fun run is always a fantastic event for organisations to raise awareness and showcase their work to the community, not to mention raising important funds.

“We are so grateful to all the participants who came out in support of Camp Simcha. Not surprisingly, the whole community’s thoughts are with Israel at the moment – but it was wonderful to see everyone out in force, enjoying being together and supporting important Jewish causes.”

Minister of State and Labour MP for Finchley and Golders Green Sarah Sackman said: “It’s fantastic to be back seeing so many from across the community raising money for great charities. At this time of war raging in the Middle East, I’m especially proud to see this and to be here.”

Maccabi GB chief executive Ashley Lerner said: “The Maccabi GB Community Fun Run has always been a key date in the communal calendar, but this Sunday felt especially meaningful. Thousands of us, from across the Jewish community of Great Britain, came together to celebrate our identity, show solidarity with the people of Israel and stand united as one community. Now more than ever, it is vital that we cherish and celebrate all that makes our Jewish community so special.”

Maccabi GB’s international events this summer will see 60 young participants and their accompanying staff representing Great Britain at the JCC Maccabi Campus Games in Pittsburgh next month.

CST volunteers protected the community fun run alongside the police.