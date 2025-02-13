Teacher who failed to repay £28,000 of loans to parents and colleagues is banned
Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) panel found that Susan Pletnick was 'abusing her role' at Broughton Jewish Cassel Fox Primary School in Salford
A teacher who failed to repay more than £28,000 of loans to parents and colleagues at her school has been banned from the profession.
Susan Pletnick, 56, who was a special educational needs co-ordinator (Senco) at a primary school, borrowed money for a variety of reasons – including flights to South Africa, private healthcare, visa applications and a house deposit.
Mrs Pletnick had “abused her role” as a teacher and Senco by borrowing money from parents of pupils at Broughton Jewish Cassel Fox Primary School in Salford, a Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) panel concluded.
In February 2018, parents of a pupil agreed to lend Mrs Pletnick money to enable her to travel to South Africa and they initially transferred her £5,000 – which she said she would repay.
But Mrs Pletnick then said her flights had been cancelled and she needed more money to travel so the parents lent a further £4,440, the panel heard.
Another time in 2018, the teacher told them she needed to pay £12,800 in connection with a visa application otherwise she would have to return to South Africa, so the parents lent her the full amount.
The parents said Mrs Pletnick made “false promises” and she did not repay any of the £22,740 she owed – and they added that lending the money has “had devastating financial consequences” for them, the tribunal was told.
Another parent of a pupil lent Mrs Pletnick £1,500 during her employment at the school after she said she had been unwell and needed money to have an operation privately – and the loan was not repaid, the panel heard.
Mrs Pletnick, who worked at Broughton Jewish Cassel Fox Primary School between April 2013 and April 2019, also borrowed around £4,000 from a colleague which was not repaid.
Mrs Pletnick informed her colleague that she was moving but did not have money to pay for a deposit and her colleague offered to help her.
In 2016, the school also lent Mrs Pletnick thousands of pounds from the school’s charity account to support her expenses in staying within the country, and around £4,000 remained outstanding, the panel heard.
Mrs Pletnick said she had no money and was “desperate” and this led her to ask people for help and accept money from people when it was offered.
The tribunal concluded that the conduct of Mrs Pletnick “fell significantly short of the standards expected” and banned her from the teaching profession with a review period of three years.
Ruling on behalf of the Education Secretary, Sarah Buxcey said: “The findings of misconduct are serious as they include a finding of obtaining money from the school, parents and colleagues, failing to repay, conduct that amounted to an abuse of her role as a teacher and Senco and conduct that lacked integrity and was dishonest.”
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.