Teenager who called Jews on a train ‘baby killers’ found guilty of racial harassment
Ilham Ahmed fined for abusing passengers who were returning from a march against antisemitism on a Thameslink train
An 18-year-old has been found guilty of racially harassing Jewish train passengers on their way home from a march against antisemitism in central London last November.
As reported by Jewish News, Ilham Ahmed, from Hendon, was filmed on a Thameslink train from West Hampstead to Mill Hill Broadway on 26 November. He confronted a large group of Jewish people on their way home from the rally, threatening to “smack you across the head” and calling them “a bunch of killers, a bunch of child-molesters”.
Following appeals to the public for evidence by British Transport Police, the case was heard at Highbury Magistrates’ Court.
Ahmed, who had pleaded not guilty, was ordered to pay a fine of £250 plus a surcharge of £26 as well as covering the £625 costs for the Crown Prosecution Service.
Three witness, two men and one woman, attended the hearing.
One of the men, who spoke to Jewish News on condition of anonymity, said Ahmed was “s****** himself. It seemed an incredibly sobering experience for him. He didn’t seem like he was having the best of days. Our evidence was in line with what the video showed. I took the recording because he started kicking off.”
He added that he “wanted to show and provide evidence for what people in the Jewish community were experiencing. I’m pleased no one rose to his level and reacted in an inappropriate way.”
“I’m happy that he got his karma. Justice was served. While part of me understands that he’s a young adult and people make mistakes, it’s important to set an example for this not to happen again. Even if it changes his perception of how he approaches people, no matter what race or religion and be a decent human being, that’s a big win. I’m pleased the CPS saw the evidence and took the case seriously.”
Ahmed now has a criminal record for both offences.
