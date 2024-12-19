Teenagers sentenced for antisemitic rampage in Stamford Hill
The two, who cannot be named because of their age, targeted the victims in four separate incidents over the course of half an hour in December 2023
Two teenagers who targeted Jewish women and girls in an antisemitic rampage in Stamford Hill have been sentenced.
The two teenagers, who cannot be named because of their age, targeted the victims in four separate incidents over the course of half an hour in December 2023 – including one attack which left a woman unconscious.
They were both found guilty of attempt robbery, religiously aggravated harassment and ABH after trial with one of the defendants also found guilty of attempted theft.
They were both sentenced to a Youth Rehabilitation Order for 18 months. They were also ordered to undertake a rehabilitation activity requirement for 30 and 45 hours and placed under curfew with an electronic tag for three months.
The Crown Prosecution Service successfully applied for a tougher sentence to be handed down to reflect the fact that the majority of attacks were motivated by hate.
In the first incident, the teenagers approached a woman on St. Ann’s Road and demanded money from her. One of the teenagers tried to hit the victim but missed, and she managed to escape.
Just 10 minutes later, the teenagers approached a 12-year-old girl near Holmdale Terrace, with one of them demanding money from her. It was only when it became apparent that the young victim did not have any money, that they let her go and walked off towards Stamford Hill Station.
Within five minutes, the teenagers started harassing a group of four 11-year-old girls, using antisemitic language and asking them for money. The young girls were clearly frightened and ran away from them as they crossed the High Road at a pedestrian crossing.
The teenage defendants followed one of the girls into Norfolk Avenue, with one of them grabbing hold of the victim’s bag and arm. The defendant intimidated the young girl and took her lunch bag from her.
In the final incident, just half an hour from the start of this unprovoked series of crimes, the teenage defendants attacked a woman in Rostrevor Avenue. The girls approached the victim and asked her if she had money in her pocket. When the woman tried to walk away from them, she was struck to the back.
As she crossed the road to get away, the teenage defendants followed her and grabbed the victim’s phone from her hand. They proceeded to attack the victim by slapping her, pulling her wig off, throwing her to the ground and kicking her, causing the victim to briefly lose consciousness and sustain significant bruising.
Jagjeet Saund, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “The evidence in this case proved that the two teenagers targeted most of the victims because they were Jewish.
“Key witness testimony proved that the defendants were mocking them, using antisemitic language, making it plainly obvious that these attacks were hate crimes. By highlighting this pattern of offending, we have successfully applied to the court to increase the sentence passed down on the defendants today.
“At the sentence hearing today, we used a Community Impact Statement from a Jewish community leader to further demonstrate the wider impact this display of hatred can have on the local community, causing trauma and fear across society.
“There is no place for such intolerance and hatred, and the Crown Prosecution Service will continue to work closely with the police to ensure those who spread hate, prejudice and hostility are prosecuted.”
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.