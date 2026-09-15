Teens remanded amid counter terror investigation
Arrested in a Jewish neighbourhood of Salford, Harley Elliot and McKenzie Smyth, both 19 years old, were charged charged with possession of offensive weapons in a public place
Two teenagers have appeared in court after police launched a counter-terror investigation.
Harley Elliot and McKenzie Smyth, both aged 19, appeared in the dock at Manchester Magistrates’ Court for a brief hearing where both were remanded into custody for a further seven days.
Both are charged with possession of offensive weapons in a public place, a hammer and a kitchen knife, and having an article with intent to damage or destroy property, detailed in the charge sheet as spray paint and lighter fuel.
Both men were arrested in a Jewish neighbourhood of Salford in the early hours of Sunday, September 6, after police received reports of two men acting suspiciously.
Police later said the investigation was being dealt with by counter-terror police.
Elliot, of St Brelades Drive, Salford and Smyth, of Grantham Drive, Bury, were later charged and remanded in custody.
No pleas were entered and there were no applications for bail.
The court was told a police investigation is ongoing.
Chair of the bench Ronnie Marshall remanded both men into custody to appear back at the same court on September 21.
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