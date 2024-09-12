Tehran accuses UK government of support for ‘Zionist regime’ after new sanctions move
Iran describes claim in has supplied Russia ballistic missiles for use against Ukraine as 'baseless'
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Tough new action against Iran announced by the UK government has prompted a furious response from Tehran over claims of support for “the Zionist regime.”
Announcing new sanctions, the foreign office said that they were targeting key Iranian individuals, some linked to the IRGC, for supplying ballistic missiles to Russia for use in its war against Ukraine.
The sanctions, announced by the UK, US, Germany and France also include restrictions on Iran Air’s flights to Europe, along with travel bans and asset freezes on those involved.
The four countries claimed evidence that Iranian ballistic missiles had been moved to Russia posed a “direct threat to European security.”
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, visiting London, said that Russian forces had been trained in Iran to use short-range ballistic missiles, which could be deployed in Ukraine within weeks. He warned that this marked a “significant and dangerous escalation.”
Foreign Secretary David Lammy added:”Iran must stop supporting Putin’s unprovoked, premeditated and barbaric attack against a sovereign democratic state. The UK will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes.
In a further public slapdown, the foreign office confirmed that it had summoned Iran’s Chargé d’Affaires for “reported supply of missiles to Russia”.
But responding to the moves, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani posted on X:”How do the exporters of banned weapons, missiles and 2,000-pound bombs to the Zionist regime, which attacks urban areas, homes, and Palestinian refugee camps, give themselves the right to sanction Iran with the absurd and baseless claim of selling missiles?
“The officials of the countries that export deadly arms to the Zionist regime, including the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Canada and Australia, should respond to the world’s public opinion regarding the terrible images of the Al Mawasi camp in Khan Yunis after its bombardment by the Zionist regime.”
Last week, in an interview with Jewish News, Middle East minister Hamish Falconer promised further tough action against Iran, as he defended the government’s decision to announce a partial arms export suspension against Israel.
Falconer said:”So your readers should be reassured that Iran is not welcoming this decision. In fact, they are clearly offended by further sanctions from us.
“And let me be clear, I am a former diplomat with a background in national security.
“I am under no illusions about the threat that Iran poses not just Israel, but to global security and to the UK.
“There’s lots I can’t discuss, but I would expect you would see more from the British government about seeking to manage Iran’s behaviour in the coming period.”
