Tel Aviv and Berlin sign twin cities agreement
The arrangement is part of celebrations marking 60 years of Israel-Germany ties
Tel Aviv-Yafo and Berlin have signed a Twin Cities partnership, their Mayors have announced. A signing ceremony is set to take place in the German capital on Monday, 5 May.
The partnership is part of celebrations marking 60 years of diplomatic relations between Israel and Germany. The intention is to underscore how the two cities both share democratic values and have developed cultural, social, and economic ties. This includes positioning themselves as places where entrepreneurs and startups can build.
Mayor of Tel Aviv-Yafo, Ron Huldai, posted on X, formerly Twitter, about the deal on Sunday and commented: “I am pleased to announce the establishment of a Twin Cities partnership with Germany’s capital, Berlin – a partnership based not only on historical memory, but also on the values of democracy, freedom, and tolerance, which are so crucial in the world today.”
Huldai added that “Kai Wegner, the Mayor of Berlin, is a true friend of Israel. Since October 7, he visited Tel Aviv-Yafo to express his solidarity, expressed full support for Israel’s right to self-defence, and declared that the Israeli flag would remain raised over Berlin’s City Hall until all hostages return.”
In February, Wegner announced that Berlin’s iconic Brandenburg Gate would be lit up in orange in tribute to the murdered Shir, Arieh and Kfir Bibas.
The Tel Aviv Mayor said his city is “strengthening our ties with Berlin through understanding that strong partnerships are built on shared values, historical responsibility, and a commitment to a better future for the next generations.”
Tel Aviv-Yafo already has partnerships with other major German cities – Cologne, Freiburg, Frankfurt, Essen and Bonn.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.