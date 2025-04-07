Tel Aviv and Berlin sign twin cities agreement

Tel Aviv-Yafo and Berlin have signed a Twin Cities partnership, their Mayors have announced. A signing ceremony is set to take place in the German capital on Monday, 5 May.

The partnership is part of celebrations marking 60 years of diplomatic relations between Israel and Germany. The intention is to underscore how the two cities both share democratic values and have developed cultural, social, and economic ties. This includes positioning themselves as places where entrepreneurs and startups can build.

Mayor of Tel Aviv-Yafo, Ron Huldai, posted on X, formerly Twitter, about the deal on Sunday and commented: “I am pleased to announce the establishment of a Twin Cities partnership with Germany’s capital, Berlin – a partnership based not only on historical memory, but also on the values of democracy, freedom, and tolerance, which are so crucial in the world today.”

Huldai added that “Kai Wegner, the Mayor of Berlin, is a true friend of Israel. Since October 7, he visited Tel Aviv-Yafo to express his solidarity, expressed full support for Israel’s right to self-defence, and declared that the Israeli flag would remain raised over Berlin’s City Hall until all hostages return.”

In February, Wegner announced that Berlin’s iconic Brandenburg Gate would be lit up in orange in tribute to the murdered Shir, Arieh and Kfir Bibas.

The Tel Aviv Mayor said his city is “strengthening our ties with Berlin through understanding that strong partnerships are built on shared values, historical responsibility, and a commitment to a better future for the next generations.”

Tel Aviv-Yafo already has partnerships with other major German cities – Cologne, Freiburg, Frankfurt, Essen and Bonn.