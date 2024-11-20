Ten Palestine Action activists arrested on suspicion of terror offences

Counter-terrorism cops have arrested ten individuals linked to the Palestine Action group in connection with an ongoing investigation into attacks on the defence technology firm Elbit Systems UK.

After the granting of a series of warrants across the country on Thursday nine people were been arrested on suspicion of the commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism, contrary to Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

This including six arrests in the capital, including one in Barnet and another in Kensal Greeen north-west London.

The London arrests include four women, aged 19, 24, 28, 30 and 40, and a 27-year-old man.

A 72-year-old man from Hull was also arrested on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts under Section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

They all remain in custody at this time.

The arrests are in connection with an investigation into an incident on Tuesday 6 August this year in which a group of people forced their way into the building of defence technology firm Elbit Systems UK, in South Gloucestershire, causing extensive damage.

Palestine Actvists have repeatedlly targeted Elbit, including its Filton-based research and development hub, over its Israeli links.

Elbit Systems is an Israel-based international military technology company and defence contractor, which had an annual revenue of $5.5 billion in 2023.

On the morning of Tuesday 6 August, Palestine Action activists were arrested after they broke inside and damaged weaponry inside the highly secured Bristol manufacturing hub of Israel’s largest weapons company, Elbit Systems.

A larger group from Palestine Action used a prison van to smash through the outer perimeter and the roller shutters into the building. Once six were inside, they began damaging the contents inside, including machinery and Israeli quadcopter drones.

Employees of the company and two police officers were also seriously assaulted.

Earlier this month Palestine Action activists splattered red paint and smashed windows of the offices of pro-Israel groups in Hampstead High Street.

The group also bragged they had “abducted” two sculptures of Chaim Weizmann, Israel’s first president, who had earlier been an academic at the university, although one of them stolen items was not who the group believed it was.

Some communal figures have called for the government to proscribe the group, although critics argue this would have little impact of the same activists would re-emerge under a different name.

Counter-terror cops have had success in arresting individuals linked to the direct action group over recent months.

But their own admission, prior to the latest arrests, Palestine Action is facing criminal action against ’16 political prisoners in Britain, 11 of which have not yet faced trial’.

Palestine Action co-founder Richard Barnard is among those facing three charges for two speeches, and is accused of supporting a proscribed organisation under the Terrorism Act and encouraging “criminal activity”.

The group complained their activists “have been subjected to regular dawn raids, police harassment, stops at the airport and smear campaigns.”

The Counter Terrorism Policing South East said the latest arrests in London include Warfield Road in Kensal Green, The Knoll in Beckenham, Bedford Avenue in Barnet, Delorme Street in Hammersmith and Fulham and Langdon Crescent in Newham.

A 32-year-old man from Liverpool, a 23-year-old man from Bristol and a 32-year-old from Manchester were also among those arrested.

Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) has made ten further arrests in connection with an ongoing investigation into an attack on Elbit Systems UK in August.

