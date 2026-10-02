TfL investigates after Tube worker filmed handing out pro-Palestinian stickers

Transport authority says employees are banned from distributing political material after footage sparks complaints and calls for action

Transport for London (TfL) has launched an investigation after a woman wearing a London Underground uniform was filmed apparently handing out pro-Palestinian stickers to members of the public.

The video, which has been widely shared on social media, shows a man approaching the woman near the ticket barriers at a busy Tube station after apparently hearing her say “Free Palestine”.

When questioned, she hands him a sticker and describes it as an “RMT thing”, referring to the Rail, Maritime and Transport union, explaining that it is intended to be displayed in windows.

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The footage has raised questions about political campaigning on London’s transport network, with TfL confirming that its employees are prohibited from distributing political material while working.

Responding to the video, a TfL spokesperson said: “We are aware of this video and are investigating the circumstances. TfL staff are bound by our code of conduct, which does not allow the wearing or handing out of political material.”

The incident prompted criticism online, including from Jewish campaigner Heidi Bachram, whose relatives were among those killed and taken hostage during the Hamas attacks on Israel on 7 October 2023.

Sharing the footage on X, she wrote: “This looks like a member of staff on the London Underground giving our pro-Pal stickers to the public.

“These spaces should not have divisive politics in them. I don’t want to be handed one of these by one of your employees. What is going on @TfL?”

Conservative London Assembly member Susan Hall also called on TfL to investigate and provide an explanation.

“If this person works for @TfL could it be looked into please,” she wrote.

“If it is a member of staff on duty, it is totally unacceptable. Please make sure I get an official answer TFL”.

Conservative peer Baroness Foster also criticised the incident, writing: “@TfL need to get a grip!!”.

The woman in the video appears to suggest that the stickers are connected to the RMT, which represents workers across Britain’s rail and transport networks. However, it has not been established whether the union produced or authorised their distribution.

It remains unclear at which station the footage was recorded, whether the woman was on duty at the time or whether any disciplinary action will follow.

Jewish News has approached RMT for comment.