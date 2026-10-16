The Fed’s My Voice awarded £705k National Lottery Heritage Fund grant
Community story-telling project publishes the full life stories of UK based Holocaust Survivors and refugees
My Voice – a stand-alone project of The Fed, the largest Jewish social care provider in the north of England, has received initial support for a grant of £705,672 over 18 months from The National Lottery Heritage Fund.
Central to the project is the creation of bespoke educational resources, designed to embed these stories within schools and communities, enabling people to engage directly with authentic testimony, deepening understanding of the Holocaust and its relevance today.
Helen Featherstone, director of England, North at The National Lottery Heritage Fund said: “Building on the Heritage Fund’s previous support to My Voice, this new project will expand on the extensive collection of stories that The Fed has collated. Both projects ensure that many more people will learn about this atrocious and significant moment in our history from those with first hand lived experience.
The Fed’s My Voice Project director Raphi Bloom said the Fund “has been a vital partner in helping us preserve and share some of the most important stories in modern British history. As we approach a post Survivor era, this continued support will enable My Voice to continue playing unique role in Holocaust education and remembrance.”
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