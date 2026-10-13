The Big Event is this weekend!

Let the celebrations begin! Whether you’re planning a barmitzvah, a wedding, a landmark birthday, a milestone anniversary or a corporate event, your party deserves to be truly extraordinary. The key to that is assembling the right team makes all the difference.

We’ve brought together a selection of talented professionals who know exactly what it takes to make a celebration stand out. From the first invitation to the final dance, they have the expertise, creativity and flair to turn your ideas into reality.

Whether you’re searching for the perfect venue, imaginative styling, exquisite food or entertainment that will keep the party going, you’ll find plenty of inspiration here. Our carefully chosen collection of party specialists includes experienced planners, gifted caterers and talented musicians, all ready to help bring your vision to life.

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Perhaps you’re dreaming of a lavish banquet, maybe you want an elegant reception or perhaps you are focused on a more intimate gathering. Whatever the scale or style, there are experts who can help you get every element just right, from beautifully dressed tables and stunning settings to music and entertainment that will get everyone involved.

The possibilities are endless, and the hardest part is deciding where to begin. Explore our selection, find the people who share your vision and start planning an occasion that your guests will remember long after the last song has played.

Visit The Big Event on Sunday 18 October at The Stage at Lumiere, 5 Elstree Way, Herts WD6 1SF 11am – 4pm

Amy’s Bakehouse

Order the dream cake (or cupcakes!) for your dream event. The bakery is run by brother and sister Amy and Nick who, together with their team, have an obsession for great cakes, big ideas and making every order feel special. amysbakehouse.co.uk

Ari Smith

Magician, mentalist and illusionist who will perform unforgettable close-up magic and mind-reading at your event to captivate your guests and leave them talking long after the event has ended. arismith.co.uk

Ava.k.Events

Party planning team has all the expertise you need to make your event look magical and run smoothly. facebook.com/avakevents @ava.k.events

Balloon Inspirations

Bring your celebrations to life with bespoke balloon décor for Bar and Bat Mitzvahs, weddings, birthdays, engagements and family occasions, creating beautiful, memorable moments for every simcha. ballooninspirations.com

Bar Markovich

Award-winning cross-genre violinist who has performed for the BBC – and now he can perform at your function. barmarkovich.com

CK Visuals Studio

Presents your child’s entrance, reimagined as a Hollywood premiere. A cinematic AI film where your child is the hero of their own story – their world, their hobbies, their face on screen. ckvisualsstudio.com

Coco’s Stanmore

Stylish private events venue for unforgettable weddings, Bar & Bat Mitzvahs and celebrations, offering flexible spaces, bespoke catering, stunning interiors, exceptional food and drink plus dedicated event support. cocosstanmore.com

Crazy Cotton

Forget boring plain pink sugar candyfloss. Your guests pick classic hard-boiled sweets from jars to get spun into fresh, one-of-a-kind candyfloss – right before their eyes. Ever tried Cherry Cola candyfloss? That’s just one of 10,000+ possible flavour combinations to try. crazycotton.co.uk

El Vaquero Events

A special space within the well-known restaurant and bar in Whetstone, perfect for weddings, private parties and corporate events, with delicious food, a vibrant atmosphere and exceptional service. Any menu requirements can be accommodated. elvaqueroevents.com

Emily Green

Known for transforming sneakers and accessories into bespoke one-of-a-kind pieces of art, Emily bridges the gap between streetwear and fine art, creating functional pieces that also serve as a medium for creativity and self-expression. emilygreenart.com

Etim Arts

Professional, rapid-fire caricature entertainment for weddings, events, birthdays and Bar and Bat Mitzvahs. Cheeky, flattering, uniquely personal and unforgettable sketches done in under four minutes. ‘The Only Way to Draw a Crowd!” etimarts.com

Favourite Child

Children’s lifestyle brand bringing together beautiful finds alongside bespoke charm bars for parties, events and every kind of celebration. favouritechild.uk

Flame

Put some soul into your event with vocalist Gaynor Ellen and guitarist Erwin Keiles, a music duo who have toured with Gloria Gaynor, Sister Sledge, Take That, Rick Astley, Spice Girls, Boyzone, The Supremes and The Temptations. flamemusicduo.co.uk

Frame Our Day

Photo booths for parties across Essex and Hertfordshire with magic mirrors, heart pods, selfie pods, oval enclosed booths and a roaming robot. frameourday.co.uk

Fun Casino London

From stylish casino nights to high-energy poker tournaments – authentic setups and professional, charismatic dealers to give your guests an engaging, unique and immersive experience. funcasinolondon.com

FunTime Hire

High-energy experiences and cutting-edge event equipment to corporate functions, weddings, Bar and Bat Mitzvahs, and private celebrations. funtimehire.co.uk

Glitter-Arty

Striking creative experiences for Bar and Bat Mitzvahs, including glitter bars, face and body artistry, airbrush tattoos, gems and personalised designs developed around each celebration and theme. glitter-arty.com

Great Speech Writing

Bespoke speech writing, editing, and presentation coaching for weddings, Bar and Bat Mitzvahs, birthdays and other events. greatspeechwriting.co.uk

Hermolis

Exceptional kosher catering for events of every size, from intimate celebrations to large gatherings. Delicious, chef-prepared meals with elegant presentation. hermolis.com

Inside Out Holistic Wellness

How do you know if your nutrition and supplements are working? Prysm iO is a 15-second non-invasive fingertip scan that measures your carotenoid antioxidant score. insideoutholisticwellness.co.uk

Israeli Dance Institute

Charity dedicated to promoting Jewish identity, and physical and mental well-being, through a connection with Israeli dance by participation and performance. idi.org.uk

Jack Reitman

Function singer and an award-winning musical theatre performer, director and writer who has performed in the West End, at the Royal Albert Hall and in concert venues and theatres nationwide. jackreitmanmusic.com

Joanne Davidson

With more than 20 years’ experience in fast-paced entertainment and editorial photography, Joanne is your go-to for beautifully captured, professional coverage tailored to you and your occasion. joannedavidson.net

Meridian Grand

Luxury north London venue for spectacular weddings, Bar and Bat Mitzvahs and simchas, with space for 800 guests and 300 cars. It has a retractable chuppah roof. meridiangrand.co.uk

Metropolitan Bushey

Versatile venue set within 36 acres of grounds in Hertfordshire, with a large high-spec ballroom, three additional function rooms, flexible catering or dry hire and ample parking. metropolitanbushey.co.uk

Novelties Direct

Party supplies and accessories for all occasions, from children’s birthday parties, stag nights and hen parties to themed parties and weddings including balloons, wedding decorations, bunting, flags, fancy dress costumes and wigs. novelties-direct.co.uk

Oli’s Kitchen

Exceptional catering for weddings, celebrations, corporate events and simchas, combining delicious, beautifully presented food with warm service. olis-kitchen.co.uk

Phototheatre

Dynamic, immersive event photography concept. On a customised stage, your guests become the players in a fantasy while the expert team elicits larger-than-life performances via choreography and the handling of authentic props. phototheatre.co.uk

Rebecca Rinder

Affordable luxury bespoke dresses for tweens for all occasions which make every girl feel like a princess. Beautiful designs made with love in Rebecca’s north London showroom. Make sure to take your seat at the fashion show to see them in real life! @rebeccarinder1

Seven Stars Jewellery & Piercings

Elevated jewellery, gorgeous stacks, statement pieces and feel-good piercings to make you and your party shine. sevenstarsjewellery.com

Sharky and George

Experience creators and joy makers who plan and run legendary parties, immersive events and unforgettable adventures for children and adults. sharkyandgeorge.com

Signed, Sealed & Delivered

Personalised, lockable Royal Mail post boxes for keeping gifts and cards safe, beautiful candle holders for Bar and Bat Mitzvahs, weddings and milestone celebrations plus unique audio guest books exclusively for weddings. facebook.com/signed88, @signed_sealed_

Simcha Print

Choose from beautiful stationery designs, personalise them online and preview before ordering — with benschers, invitations, menus and more all in one place. simchaprint.co.uk

SugarShack

Treasure trove for bakers and cake decorators, packed with specialist equipment, sugarcraft supplies and edible decorations, alongside expert advice, classes and everything needed to create showstopping cakes for your parties. sugarshack.co.uk

SVS Productions

London-based full-scale event company creating events that soar beyond expectations. svsprod.co.uk

The Acne Brand

Look your best for your event with specialised cost-effective vegan skincare created by dermatology specialists to target acne, hyperpigmentation and skin sensitivity. theacnebrand.com

The Stage at Lumiere

Spectacular new premium event venue in Elstree offering versatile spaces, state-of-the-art production and exceptional hospitality for celebrations, corporate events, live entertainment, parties and unforgettable occasions. thestageatlumiere.com

Today Tomorrow Forever

Contemporary Jewish art for life’s most meaningful moments and simchas, including hand-painted ketubot, chuppah covers, ceramics, mezuzot houses, wedding stationery and original artworks for the Jewish home. todaytomorrowforever.com.au

Tova Catering & Events

Exceptional kosher catering for memorable weddings, Bar and Bat Mitzvahs, private celebrations, corporate events and charity events. tovaeventcatering.com

Twisted Fork Magic

Top-tier professional magicians for Bar Mitzvahs, Bat Mitzvahs, weddings and corporate events across the UK. twistedforkmagic.com

WA Carr & Son

Build the perfect event with a wide range of furniture, tableware, linen, bars, dancefloors, AV production, staging, marquees and complete event hire solutions. wacarrandsons.co.uk

Waffelicious

Freshly-made waffle sticks, mini pancakes, crepes, candy floss and pick ‘n’ mix, with delicious toppings and treats for every occasion. wafflelicious.co.uk

Waller’s

One-stop shop (literally) in Golders Green for all your event attire, with a wide range of suits, jackets, trousers, coats, shirts, knitwear and accessories. wallersclothing.com