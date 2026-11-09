The Jewish Agency and ASHER launch memorial initiative for Kristallnacht

A joint initiative inviting Jewish communities to commemorate the 88th anniversary of Kristallnacht on 9 November through a collective act of remembrance has been launched by The Jewish Agency for Israel and the American Society for Holocaust Education & Remembrance (ASHER).

Kristallnacht, also known as the “Night of Broken Glass,” took place on 9-10 November, 1938, when Nazi-organized attacks devastated Jewish communities across Germany and its annexed territories.

More than 1,400 synagogues were destroyed, thousands of Jewish-owned businesses were vandalized, and 30,000 Jewish men were arrested and sent to concentration camps. The pogrom marked a major escalation in the Nazi persecution of European Jews.

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Eight decades later, the new campaign encourages Jewish groups, community centres, synagogues, schools, organisations, families and individuals to turn on a light in their homes or communal spaces, share stories of remembrance, and post photos or messages on social media using the hashtag #ShineTheLight.

On the night of 9 November, posts using the hashtag will fill a live #ShineTheLight social media wall, bringing together images and messages from participants around the world in one shared display of remembrance.

Maj. Gen. Doron Almog, Chairman of The Jewish Agency for Israel, said: “Kristallnacht reminds us of the devastating consequences of antisemitism and the responsibility we share to ensure that the lessons of history are never forgotten.”

He added: “At a time when Jewish communities around the world continue to confront antisemitism, we must stand together with pride, unity and resolve. Through #ShineTheLight, we are inviting Jews everywhere to turn remembrance into action and demonstrate that our shared history, identity and commitment to one another remain stronger than any darkness. Together, we honour the past by strengthening the Jewish future.”

The campaign offers downloadable educational and promotional resources, including posters, window signs, story prompts, social media materials and guidance for community activities.